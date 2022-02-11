NBA world reacts to blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

After a drawn-out period of rumors and speculation surrounding a James Harden-for-Ben Simmons deal, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have finalized a move for the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar.
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers reportedly agreed to a major deal, causing a lot of change to the current landscape of the season.
The Nets gave up Harden, a former MVP, and Paul Millsap in exchange for Simmons, sharpshooter Seth Curry and big-man Andre Drummond. Additionally, Morey gave away two future picks – 2022 first-round pick (unprotected) and a 2027 first-round pick (protected).
It is very rare that a player who has not played a single game in the season attracts so much attention in the trade market. There are still no reports on Simmons’ timetable on suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Harden may have boosted the 76ers’ roster on paper, but how much of a problem his hamstring issues will be is still a question mark.
The announcement of the trade has caused quite a stir within the NBA world. Twitter is now handling a roar of reactions to the trade, here are some:
This is the second time Harden has asked to be traded from a team. He left the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season to join the Nets. He probably felt his chances of winning the title were bleak with the Nets considering Kevin Durant’s injury and Kyrie Irving playing part-time.
Ben Simmons for James Harden, which franchise won the deal?
The Brooklyn Nets (29-25) are eighth in the East, fighting to secure a playoff spot. Skill-wise, partnering high-energy creator Ben Simmons with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving makes them a force to be reckoned with. Simmons has not played a single game this season after a poor showing in a playoff exit. There is still concern over his contribution on the offensive end.
Seth Curry has averaged 15 points and 4 assists in 45 games this season, shooting 40% from beyond the arc. He could turn into a consistent 3-point threat for the Nets. Andre Drummond has played limited minutes for the 76ers but could add experience to Brooklyn’s rotation.
The Philadelphia 76ers (32-22) are fifth in the East, reaping the benefits of Joel Embiid’s growth. The duo of Embiid and James Harden could be very strong if they’re able to figure things out. Embiid was disappointed by Simmons’ performance last season, and upgrading for Harden could be just the push 76ers needed for a realistic title chance.
Paul Millsap faced problems with Nets coach Steve Nash and refused to play, requesting a trade after playing just 24 games. His veteran presence will provide depth for the 76ers during the playoffs.
The Philadelphia 76ers, right now, are in a better place to exploit the positives of this trade. For the Brooklyn Nets, a lot still depends on Kevin Durant’s return in good health. It is too soon to say who won the deal, but the 76ers have a lot of active fire power in their team.