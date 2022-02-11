NBA world reacts to blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

After a drawn-out period of rumors and speculation surrounding a James Harden-for-Ben Simmons deal, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have finalized a move for the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers reportedly agreed to a major deal, causing a lot of change to the current landscape of the season.

The Nets gave up Harden, a former MVP, and Paul Millsap in exchange for Simmons, sharpshooter Seth Curry and big-man Andre Drummond. Additionally, Morey gave away two future picks – 2022 first-round pick (unprotected) and a 2027 first-round pick (protected).

It is very rare that a player who has not played a single game in the season attracts so much attention in the trade market. There are still no reports on Simmons’ timetable on suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Harden may have boosted the 76ers’ roster on paper, but how much of a problem his hamstring issues will be is still a question mark.

The announcement of the trade has caused quite a stir within the NBA world. Twitter is now handling a roar of reactions to the trade, here are some:

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne twitter.com/wojespn/status… Ben Simmons will continue to work with his therapist to get mentally ready to play in Brooklyn. “It’s a work in progress,” according to one source close to him. But he’s thrilled with the change of scenery and has already spoken to Kevin Durant Ben Simmons will continue to work with his therapist to get mentally ready to play in Brooklyn. “It’s a work in progress,” according to one source close to him. But he’s thrilled with the change of scenery and has already spoken to Kevin Durant. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Ben Simmons ends up in New York, on a team he fits great on, with a chance to compete for a championship. After everything he and his agent Rich Paul went through to get here, that’s a strong resolution considering where this started last spring. twitter.com/ramonashelburn… Ben Simmons ends up in New York, on a team he fits great on, with a chance to compete for a championship. After everything he and his agent Rich Paul went through to get here, that’s a strong resolution considering where this started last spring. twitter.com/ramonashelburn…

Michael K-B @therealmikekb The #sixers really landed James Harden without giving up Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybullle. Impressive. The #sixers really landed James Harden without giving up Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybullle. Impressive.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



-DeVonta Smith is in LA for the Super Bowl. He goes to Sixers games but he doesn’t want them to give up too much



Live report from LA at 6:20pm on “I would like to see James Harden in Philly. That’s something I would love to see”-DeVonta Smith is in LA for the Super Bowl. He goes to Sixers games but he doesn’t want them to give up too muchLive report from LA at 6:20pm on @NBCPhiladelphia “I would like to see James Harden in Philly. That’s something I would love to see”-DeVonta Smith is in LA for the Super Bowl. He goes to Sixers games but he doesn’t want them to give up too muchLive report from LA at 6:20pm on @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/aMxFtvo1Ek

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



*Harden forced Houston to trade him in January 2021 and forced Brooklyn to trade him 13 months later ... after just 16 games beside KD and Kyrie.



#DealZone

#thisleague twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… Marc Stein @TheSteinLine #dealzone



#thisleague #dealzone #thisleague *Ben Simmons hasn't played an NBA game since June 2021. He still ends up headlining a trade for James Harden.*Harden forced Houston to trade him in January 2021 and forced Brooklyn to trade him 13 months later ... after just 16 games beside KD and Kyrie. *Ben Simmons hasn't played an NBA game since June 2021. He still ends up headlining a trade for James Harden.*Harden forced Houston to trade him in January 2021 and forced Brooklyn to trade him 13 months later ... after just 16 games beside KD and Kyrie.#DealZone #thisleague twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA It took 9 months, but the end result is the Sixers got to the trade deadline with a 32-22 record, 2.5 games out of the top seed, and acquired James Harden.



Maxey, Harden, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid, with Milton, Korkmaz, Green, Niang and Millsap off the bench. It took 9 months, but the end result is the Sixers got to the trade deadline with a 32-22 record, 2.5 games out of the top seed, and acquired James Harden.Maxey, Harden, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid, with Milton, Korkmaz, Green, Niang and Millsap off the bench.

This is the second time Harden has asked to be traded from a team. He left the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season to join the Nets. He probably felt his chances of winning the title were bleak with the Nets considering Kevin Durant’s injury and Kyrie Irving playing part-time.

Ben Simmons for James Harden, which franchise won the deal?

The Brooklyn Nets (29-25) are eighth in the East, fighting to secure a playoff spot. Skill-wise, partnering high-energy creator Ben Simmons with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving makes them a force to be reckoned with. Simmons has not played a single game this season after a poor showing in a playoff exit. There is still concern over his contribution on the offensive end.

Seth Curry has averaged 15 points and 4 assists in 45 games this season, shooting 40% from beyond the arc. He could turn into a consistent 3-point threat for the Nets. Andre Drummond has played limited minutes for the 76ers but could add experience to Brooklyn’s rotation.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. As part of deal, new 76ers star James Harden is opting into his $47.3 million player option on contract for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic As part of deal, new 76ers star James Harden is opting into his $47.3 million player option on contract for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The Philadelphia 76ers (32-22) are fifth in the East, reaping the benefits of Joel Embiid’s growth. The duo of Embiid and James Harden could be very strong if they’re able to figure things out. Embiid was disappointed by Simmons’ performance last season, and upgrading for Harden could be just the push 76ers needed for a realistic title chance.

Paul Millsap faced problems with Nets coach Steve Nash and refused to play, requesting a trade after playing just 24 games. His veteran presence will provide depth for the 76ers during the playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers, right now, are in a better place to exploit the positives of this trade. For the Brooklyn Nets, a lot still depends on Kevin Durant’s return in good health. It is too soon to say who won the deal, but the 76ers have a lot of active fire power in their team.

