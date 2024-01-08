James Harden brings comedian Druski's Crypto.com roast to spotlight: "Lucky we aint in da streets"

Comedian Druski was among those in attendance when the teams calling the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles home, the James Harden-led Clippers and the Lakers, faced off on Sunday night. During the pre-game, Druski, Drew Desbordes in real life, had light-hearted fun with Harden.

Druski even documented the "trash-talking" where he told Harden, "You['re] lucky we ain't in [the] streets" on his Instagram story, captioning it with the exact thing he said.

Druski posted his fun chat with James Harden on his Instagram story.

Moments after, Harden reshared the IG story.

James Harden quickly reshared Druski's Instagram story.

Needless to say, both Harden and Druski are good friends, and Harden was a sport about the pleasantry.

James Harden, LA Clippers unlucky vs. LA Lakers

While James Harden is "lucky" that he and Druski were not outdoors when they met on Sunday night, the LA Clippers were somehow unlucky in their second face-off of the season against their cross-town rivals, the LA Lakers.

The Lakers escaped with a 106-103 win despite blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Norman Powell's fallaway 3 rattled out of the rim at the final buzzer.

LeBron James, when asked about the clutch miss by reporters, thought the shot was supposed to go in.

"Overtime," James said. "It looked like it was good for sure. Right on line."

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Lakers, something many thought was uncharacteristic of a team that had just won the NBA In-Season Tournament.

However, James, who had 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal, is aware that things must be worked out as the Lakers just won for the fourth time in their last 14 games just after ruling the NBA.

"We've got to continue to get better," James said. "Try to use this to catapult a little bit better. Better play from us, but it still [doesn't] take away from the fact of how we've been playing like the last 11, 12 games."

Harden only made 15 points on 4 of 13 shooting, including a dismal 1 for 6 from the two-point area, but he had nine assists, four rebounds and one block.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac carried the fight for the Clippers with 22 points each, with Zubac also grabbing 19 rebounds.