James Harden claps back at 76ers crowd’s gimmicks during his return: “Don't know why they were booing”

LA Clippers star guard James Harden faced a hostile reception in his return to Philadelphia on Wednesday, getting booed and heckled by 76ers fans. According to the former MVP, while his harsh treatment was expected, it was unjustified.

Harden played 79 games over two seasons with the Sixers after being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2021-22 season. He and ex-co-star Joel Embiid were expected to lead Philly to its first conference finals appearance since 2001.

However, the Sixers flamed out in the second round during both their playoff runs with Harden. That includes blowing a 3-2 lead during last year's Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Boston Celtics.

In the series' final three games, Harden struggled mightily offensively, averaging just 13.0 points per game on 31.4% shooting. The 10-time All-Star's poor play led to questions surrounding whether he was over the hill amid his desire for a maximum contract extension.

In the offseason, news broke that Harden, who had a $35.6 million player option for this season, was at an impasse in his negotiations with Philly. Sixers president Daryl Morey was reportedly reluctant to offer him a max extension, wanting him to test free agency first.

Meanwhile, rumors emerged that Morey promised Harden a max extension after the star guard took a pay cut during his 2022 contract negotiations. Thus, Morey allegedly reneged on his promise.

Their standoff resulted in Harden opting into his player option and requesting a trade in June. He later publicly called Morey a liar, pledging never to play for one of his teams again.

After not being traded during the offseason, the 34-year-old showed up late to training camp and began skipping practices. He subsequently sat out the start of the season as he awaited a trade out of Philly.

On Nov. 1, James Harden's wish was granted, as he was dealt to the Clippers in a blockbuster early-season deal. However, Harden and LA didn't make their first and only trip to Philly this season until Wednesday's 108-107 road victory.

After the game, Harden reflected on his tenure with the Sixers. Despite the months-long controversy-filled saga leading up to his departure, the 15-year veteran questioned why Philly fans booed him during his return. He added that they may not even know why they're mad at him.

“I mean, I expected it. I really don’t know what it was about, but I expected it,” Harden said. “So, it is what it is. They don’t even know why they were booing, I don’t think. If you ask them, they probably don’t know why they were booing.”

James Harden says there is no chance of reconciliation between him and Daryl Morey

After questioning Sixers fans' motives for booing him, James Harden highlighted how he did everything he could to make his Philly tenure successful. He added that he has since moved on and is happy to be a Clipper.

"For me, personally, I feel like I did everything I needed to do in the sense of the year prior, taking myself off the max to help the team get better, for this city, and for myself, obviously, to win a championship," Harden said.

"So, things didn't work out. I wanted to get paid, [but] they weren't talking, so it is what is. Now you move on and everybody's happy."

However, when asked if he and Daryl Morey could ever "patch things up," Harden didn't hesitate to shut down the notion.

"No. Hell no," Harden said.

It remains to be seen if Sixers fans will ever come around to James Harden’s point of view regarding his exit from Philly. However, based on his comments, it doesn't appear that his feud with Morey will end anytime soon.

