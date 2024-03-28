James Harden Stats Tonight: How did former MVP beat 76ers on his return? (March 27) 

James Harden and the LA Clippers faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, wherein the Clippers barely escaped the Wells Fargo Arena with the win. Tyrese Maxey proved to be a problem for the Clippers despite not having their superstar big man Joel Embiid by his side.

The Sixers were able to set the tone of the game by establishing a commanding 30-18 lead. Tobias Harris (nine points) and Maxey (six points) led by example and carried their team into their halftime lead.

Come the second quarter, the Clippers were able to keep the game within reach by cutting down the lead to four points with a 50-46 first-half finish. James Harden was responsible for nearly completing LA's comeback after coming alive in the second period with nine points and three assists.

However, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mo Bamba significantly contributed to help Maxey (five second-quarter points) keep Philly's lead alive. Oubre Jr. added five points and Bamba with six points.

In the third quarter, Buddy Hield took care of business adding eight points to maintain a 79-75 Sixers lead. Tyrese Maxey shifted gears in the third by distributing the ball to his teammates dishing five assists.

Harden played similarly to Maxey's style in the third when he created several plays for his Clippers teammates. Harden made four assists in the third and secured himself a double-double outing.

Ultimately, the LA Clippers managed to find a way to in the final period after nothing a nail-biting, 108-107 finish. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden completed the comeback to help the Clippers (45-27) maintain their ranking in the Western Conference.

James Harden Stats Tonight: Playmaking at its finest

James Harden may no longer be the same player he once was during his regular season MVP days. However, that doesn't mean he is no longer efficient on the court. In his return to Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, Harden notched a double-double outing to help the LA Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting, 108-107 finish.

Despite shooting poorly from the field with 33.3% from behind the arc and 40% overall, Harden managed to provide efficient numbers for the Clippers.

Below is Harden's full stats:

MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT 38:33 16 5 14 2 1 6-15 3-9 1-2

Their win over Philadelphia snapped their two-game losing streak. With 10 games remaining, they'll need to win the majority of them in order to avoid falling further down to the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket.