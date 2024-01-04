James Harden claps back at detractors like Brian Dameris after Clippers' latest win: 'nowhere to be found'

James Harden took a shot at the critics and detractors following the LA Clippers' 131-122 win over the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The win extended the Clippers' winning streak to four and the mercurial point guard played his part in the victory with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had 30-point games to lead from the front and their efforts propelled them to a win over the Kevin Durant-less Suns.

Speaking to the media after the win, Harden took a not-so-subtle shot, which fans on social media speculated to be directed at Dallas Mavericks broadcaster Brian Dameris, who blasted the Clippers star earlier:

“Obviously it didn’t start off well. It gave people so much to talk about in a negative way. And now those people that was talking, they’re nowhere to be found. Like literally nowhere to be found.”

The James Harden era didn't start on a great note for the LA Clippers leading to scathing criticism for both the team and the 34-year-old. After dropping the first few games, they finally found that chemistry and started winning. The team roped in Harden to maximize their chances of winning their maiden championship.

On the game front, the team had Leonard (30 points and eight rebounds), George (33 points and seven rebounds) and Harden (22 points and 11 assists) to do the bulk of the scoring. The win put them at 21-12 consolidating their fourth place in the West. For the Suns, Devin Booker ended with 35 points, while Bradley Beal had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists on the night.

James Harden had a detailed response to Brian Dameris earlier this season

After Dameris' rant went viral, James Harden was asked to share his thoughts and the former MVP didn't mince words:

"I didn't even hear exactly what he said, but people were telling me he was going in on me. He doesn't know me or the situation. That would be f*****d up if I went at him and started being disrespectful to him, but I can't. They don't know anything. They just go off what they see on social media or hearsay. I don't know exactly what he said, but I pay that s**t no mind."

Dameris' rant was about Harden leaving the Houston Rockets and linking up with the Brooklyn Nets hoping to win alongside Durant and Kyrie Irving. He later moved to Philadelphia and later asked out of the team with ample drama following soon after.

However, with the LA Clippers, James Harden seems to have found his home. With the chemistry he shares with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the LA unit has made their intentions clear of winning a title this year, and only time will tell if the supercharged Clippers can win it all.