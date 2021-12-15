James Harden enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

The Brooklyn Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference at 19-8, but they may be without James Harden for the upcoming future.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke out the "Woj bomb" Tweet a little more than an hour before the Brooklyn Nets tipped off against the Toronto Raptors. James Harden will miss the game against the Raptors and likely more.

NBA health and safety protocols say an NBA player can return to his team after 10 days or two negative tests.

The Nets will play six games in the next 10 days, including the game against the Raptors. The biggest matchup will be against the Philadelphia 76ers. Just 11 days from Christmas, the Nets will face off against the LA Lakers on Christmas day in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the highest numbers of primetime games, and it looks like they will be without one of their All-Stars in Harden.

How James Harden being out could hurt the Nets' season

The Brooklyn Nets are already shorthanded, with Joe Harris out with an ankle sugary and Kyrie Irving out because he won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Worse, Harden is part of a possible COVID outbreak on the team. He was one of seven players out of the lineup Tuesday. LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter, James Johnson and Bruce Brown are the others.

Kevin Durant was a game-time decision because of a sore right ankle, but he did play.

Even though the Nets have the best record in the East, they have not been dominant. And despite Harden struggling to find a rhythm, especially early on, he is still one of the team's critical pieces.

Kevin Durant and Harden combine for 50.2 points per game and are the only Nets averaging more than 15 points per game. The next player is Aldridge, who is at 14 ppg.

Having so many Nets in the health and safety protocols puts a lot on Durant and other role players, including rookies. Harden’s absence may lead to some outstanding performances by Durant, who already has been playing a massive number of minutes. Durant, who is 33, is averaging 36.5 minutes per game.

The Nets have also relied on Harden as a creator, leading Brooklyn in assists per game with 9.6. It is obvious what an impact Harden has on every game, and they will miss him for at least a few games. That absence could impact their record.

The Nets will miss Harden, but maybe some role players will step up. The issue is that the Nets have few options.

