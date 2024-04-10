James Harden Injury Update: Latest on former NBA MVP's status vs Suns (April 10)

James Harden missed Tuesday's game for the LA Clippers in Phoenix against the Suns. The teams meet in LA on Wednesday for their season series' fourth and final matchup. Harden's availability is one of the key talking points. The Clippers dominated the Suns without Harden, but it could be tough to replicate that.

LA benefitted from a 37-10 first-quarter start that led to a 105-92 win. The Suns had a steep mountain to climb, which they couldn't scale despite trimming the lead to seven with six minutes left in the fourth period.

James Harden Injury Update: Latest on Clippers guard's status vs. Suns

Harden is iffy to play against the Suns on Wednesday. He was a late scratch for Tuesday's contest. Harden had missed the morning shootaround, too. It could be a precaution as he wasn't added to the injury report until hours before tipoff. He was still questionable, which suggests it's a minor issue. Harden will be a game-time decision.

What happened to James Harden?

James Harden is dealing with a foot inflammation. He's been dealing with the issue since Monday. It's the first time Harden has made the injury report because of this ailment. He had dealt with shoulder and Achilles injuries before this season, causing him to miss a combined eight games. The Clippers are 5-3 without "The Beard."

James Harden Stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Harden has averaged 25.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 45/36/85 splits in 42 games against the Phoenix Suns. He's won 31 games against the Clippers' division rivals.

Harden had 19 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists on just eight attempts in a 138-111 win when he last played against the Clippers on Jan. 8.

Harden's best outing against the Suns was a 48-point outing on Nov. 16, 2017, when he was with the Houston Rockets. Harden led Houston to a 142-116 win.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers?

The Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers game will be locally televised on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona Family Sports and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans outside the local regions can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

The Suns are favored to win despite Tuesday's big loss. The Suns have more to gain from a win, which could see them play with more urgency than LA, who has booked a playoff spot.

