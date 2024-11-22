James Harden laments $4 million reason for OKC trio breakup

Early on in his career, James Harden became part of one of the biggest "what ifs" in NBA history. In his first podcast interview, the All-Star guard reflected on his tenure with the OKC Thunder.

At the start of his time in the league, Harden found himself paired with a young Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. After this trio took the Thunder to the finals at the age of 23, many thought they'd be the league's next dynasty. However, Harden ended up being traded to the Houston Rockets.

While appearing on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast on an episode posted on Thursday, James Harden was asked about that young OKC team. If they stuck together, he feels that would have won two titles at the bare minimum. The former MVP also cited that his departure was over four million dollars.

(48:40) "Two chips at least at the minimum," Harden said. "It was over four million dollars."

Arriving in Houston ended up paying off for Harden, as it allowed him to be the focal point of a team. He'd emerge as a superstar there, cementing himself as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history in the process.

James Harden still striving to win NBA championship

In terms of personal accolades, James Harden has done just about everything a player can do. However, the one thing that continues to elude him is a championship. Despite being in the later stages of his career, the LA Clippers guard is still aiming to achieve this goal.

Later on in the podcast, Harden was asked about his quest for a title. It remains on his list of things he wants to do in the NBA but understands he can only do so much as one person.

(49:58) "Like I'm still going to try and get one," Harden said. "That's still the goal, but like, what I'm a do? I had opportunities and they just didn't work out."

Looking back through his career, James Harden has found himself on multiple teams capable of winning a title. He's one star who has been fortunate enough to be flanked by an array of elite talent over the years.

Aside from the OKC Thunder, Harden's best chance is likely to be considered with the Brooklyn Nets. Alongside Kevin Durant (again) and Kyrie Irving, they formed one of the league's most unstoppable trios. That said, they were never on the floor enough together to complete the goal of securing a title.

In the 16 games they played together, the Nets trio posted a record of 13-3. Injuries ended up plaguing them come playoffs, and then things quickly got off the rails.

Now, Harden's attempt to finally win a ring is in the hands of Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers.

