Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has had himself an impressive season. However, with the spotlight turning away from him, Harden recently mentioned how little he cared about being given credit for having a solid season.

Last season, James Harden was one of the most valuable assets traded. After a trade that saw him go from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden was viewed as a threat when paired up with 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Unfortunately, Harden wasn't consistently impressive. This was particularly true in the playoffs, as the guard virtually disappeared during games.

But this season appears to be different. After sacrificing a small part of his massive contract and putting in the work over the offseason, Harden was expected to make a huge splash this season. And deliver what he did.

Notching up an average of 22.0 points, 10.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game, Harden has been tremendous for the 76ers this season. With the guard playing a huge role in the team's success, Philadelphia has successfully occupied the fifth spot in the East.

Although he has been quite impressive and has been vital to Philadelphia's winning effort, Harden hasn't received a lot of attention or credit for his hard work. He mentioned this recently when he said:

"I don’t need the credit. I don’t really care. I guess people give credit to who they want to give credit to. You know what I mean? Like, they pick and choose who they want to give credit to.”

Harden's comments on the matter came in light of the recent outburst of scoring performances around the league. Harden and his contributions were overshadowed by Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game and Luka Doncic's 60-20-10 night, to name a few.

The 76ers superstar also added to his earlier comments by saying:

"“If I was to sit there and feel some type of way that I wasn’t getting any credit, I wouldn’t be doing a million other things that I’m supposed to be doing. I focus on what I can control. I go out there and do my job and try to be the best James Harden I can be.”

This approach has certainly been beneficial for the 76ers. With a 24-15 record, the Sixers are only 1.5 games behind third place in the East.

James Harden steps up for Philadelphia in Embiid's absence

The Philadelphia 76ers were on quite a roll prior to their win against the Indiana Pacers. With Joel Embiid sustaining a foot injury during the game, the 76ers were in for some hardships. However, James Harden stepped up during this time.

Harden notched a solid 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to help the Sixers to a win against the Pacers. Since the game, however, Harden has remained consistent with his performances.

Although the team lost against Chicago, Harden recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. He only built upon this in their most recent win against the Detroit Pistons, when he notched his 71st career triple-double.

James Harden may not be the MVP-caliber player he used to be. However, he remains immensely serviceable and, on most nights, is still a legitimate threat to any team.

Paired alongside talented players in Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey at the moment, the 76ers will hope to stay afloat in Embiid's absence.

