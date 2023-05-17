James Harden Rumors: 10x All-Star plans to decline $35.6M option to become free agent

Philadelphia 76ers' guard James Harden has plans to opt out of his $35.6 million contract deal and explore free agency this summer, Bleacher Report reported on Wednesday. The outlet reported that Harden's preference is for a team with both depth in talent and ample opportunities for the former MVP who turns 34 in August to play freely over the course of at least four seasons.

Harden's 2022-23 season showcased his exceptional skills. He averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. As a floor general and offensive threat, he is the perfect all-around contributor sought by teams.

The Philadelphia connection: Is James Harden destined for the Sixers?

Rumors swirl around James Harden's potential return to the Houston Rockets, but a longer contract with the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be the more practical choice. The Sixers, who parted ways with coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday after their Game 7 loss on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals, boast a talented roster that could provide an ideal setting for Harden.

With over a thousand games played and nearly 800 starts, Harden's impressive career averages of 24.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 7.0 apg speak volumes about his skills. Teams seeking deep playoff runs highly value his scoring ability, court vision and knack for creating mismatches, making him an enticing player on the market.

Opting out of his contract gives Harden the chance to explore options and look for a team that fits with his long-term plans. With an eye toward creating a winning team and allowing himself to play freely, Harden is making the right moves to set up his future success.

As the free agency window approaches, the league will undoubtedly keep tabs on what Harden does next. Securing his services is crucial since it affects both the trajectory of own career and has a significant impact on the team he joins.

