How good was James Harden's MVP season? Examining The Beard's historic year

James Harden was named MVP for the 2017-18 NBA season after coming in second to Russell Westbrook a year prior. Harden beat out LeBron James and Anthony Davis to win his first and only league MVP award.

Prime Harden was simply unstoppable and one of the greatest offensive weapons in NBA history. "The Beard" finished his MVP season averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 44.9% from the field, 36.7% from beyond the arc and 85.8% from the charity stripe.

Harden also led the Houston Rockets to the best record in the league that season at 65-17. He was simply too good under head coach Mike D'Antoni, who unlocked all of Harden's offensive skills. The Rockets front office also surrounded him with complimentary players to maximize everything.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Harden had a player efficiency rating of 29.83 during his MVP campaign. It currently ranks 34th all time, but was 24th after the 2017-18 season. Mike D'Antoni really turned him into an elite scorer, while making it work with Chris Paul as his point guard.

Harden's offense that season was mainly about isolation and pick-and-rolls. He would break down his defenders and opposing team's defenses by driving to the basket to draw fouls, finish at the rim or kick out. He can also stay in the perimeter and hit a tough step-back 3-point shot.

The Arizona State product was too difficult to guard during his prime, starting with the 2016-17 season up until his final year in Houston. He can draw fouls to slow the game, can make the right plays and make his teammates better. He's just an overall offensive machine that the Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant barely stopped.

Also Read: "Always on some weird s**t lmao" - Hilarious Jack Harlow and Kyle Lowry memes erupt as former shares wild Instagram story

James Harden was even better in the 2018-19 season

James Harden with the Houston Rockets

While the 2017-18 season was a campaign to remember for James Harden, he was even better the next year. Harden arguably had the best season of his career, averaging 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 44.2% from the field, 36.8% from threes and 87.9% from the free throw line.

Harden also won the first of his three consecutive scoring titles from 2018 to 2020. He was just an incredible offensive player and it was a shame that he finished second to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's also a shame that Harden never got to win a championship for the Houston Rockets. They were really close in 2018 and 2019, showing everyone the template on how to possibly defeat the Golden State Warriors' offensive force that included Kevin Durant.

Also Read: "That's more money than he'll make all of next year" - Fans roast Dillon Brooks after NBA fined him $25K for ducking media

Poll : 0 votes