James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights drops 3-word reaction as she boasts about her stylish look with Clippers star

James Harden's relationship with his girlfriend Paije Speights is much of a private affair like before. However, the couple have been making more and more public appearances as of late and the latest one came on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Speights posted a picture of the couple's outing with the couple donning matching color dresses. Harden wore a black jacket with a baseball hat, while Paije looked stunning in her braided hair look.

Speights paired her black dress with a black and white enamel keyhole earring with gold on the side, reacting to her own stylish look with three words.

"Face was eating 😌," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

Paije Speights has been regular with her social media updates when it comes to her relationship with James Harden. Since she made headlines at Rajon Rondo's party in Italy, Paije Speights has been more open about her relationship with the NBA star.

She has often been seen accompanying the Clippers star for dinner dates and even to the Clippers facility for practice.

Interestingly, before Paije Speights, James Harden had some high-profile relationships including with Khloe Kardashian and Anber Rose. He was also in a longtime relationship with IG model Jessyka Janshel before Speights.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights sported his $160 signature shoes despite feeling drained

Paije Speights has been a fitness fanatic for a long time. So much so that even when she complains about feeling drained before the gym, the next moment she is inside the gym on the treadmill.

Earlier this month, on Feb. 8, the girlfriend of the LA Clippers star posted a selfie video of herself on her Instagram story, revealing to her followers that she was feeling drained and irritated. However, she ended the message in a different tone.

"Does anybody else feel super drained, sluggish and irritated today or just me??! Either way. Making my way to the gym," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

In the next story, she posted a video of herself on the treadmill in James Harden's new signature shoe Adidas Harden Vol. 9. She was doing her brisk walk in $160 Cyber Metallic Harden Vol. 9. It appears like her boyfriend's signature shoe did some magic to Speights' energy.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

James Harden's Vol. 9 first appeared in the "Year of Snake" colorway, exclusive for the Chinese market. The "Cyber Metallic" colorway was released by Adidas on January 25. The next "Pearlized" colorway will drop on Saturday, Feb. 22. The "Metamorphosis", "Hell Cat" and "Ice Metallic" will be released in the market in subsequent months.

