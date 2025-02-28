James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights drops hilarious message on son's recordings of practicing layups on kids' hoops

Paije Speights, girlfriend of NBA star James Harden, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her son Prynce Almario’s playful moments at home. She shared a video of him practicing layups on a kid-sized hoop inside their house.

Ad

According to Speights, Prynce recorded the clips himself. The video showed him working on his layups and jump shots in his room—some successful, others not.

Posting the clip on her Instagram Stories, Speights revealed that her son loves documenting himself in action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He loves recording himself,” she wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Paije Speights posts a clip of son practicing his layups

In earlier stories, she also shared a clip of Prynce doing his math homework, followed by another video of her son practicing dribble moves, jump shots, and layups.

Ad

Trending

Paije Speights shows son Prynce Almario doing homework and practicing his dribbling and shooting skills

Prynce Almario is the son of former Miami Heat star Mario Chalmers. Speights previously dated another one of Harden’s former teammates, three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams.

Ad

Born in 2018, Prynce was still an infant when Speights and Chalmers split. However, according to Hot New Hip Hop, the two parents share custody of their son.

Rumors of Speights dating Harden began circulating in early 2024.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights worried about son’s YouTuber crush

Prynce Almario Chalmers may still be far from dating age, but according to Paige Speights, he’s already developed feelings — for a YouTuber.

Ad

Earlier this month, Speights shared that her son called a YouTuber his girlfriend, triggering her motherly instincts and making her worry about him potentially getting catfished in the future.

"My son having a real crush on a YouTuber and calling her his girlfriend is scaring me cause bro don't tell me u might catfished when you get a lil older cause I feel like that's the vibe 😣😫😒" Speights wrote.

Ad

READ: James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights jokes about son’s YouTuber crush, fears he might get catfished one day

She later revealed that the YouTuber in question is Grey Evans, the child behind the Grey’s World YouTube channel, known for its music videos and lifestyle vlogs.

Aside from being a social media personality, Speights is also the owner of the fashion brand Front Paije Designs, which currently boasts 78.8k followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback