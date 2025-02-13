James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights jokes about son’s YouTuber crush, fears he might get catfished one day

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights posted a tongue-in-cheek message about her son's 'crush' on Instagram on Wednesday. The LA Clippers star's girlfriend joked that her son might get catfished in the future.

Speights shared the concern with her 201K followers in a long text message posted on her IG story. The Clippers star's GF wrote that her six-year-old son had a big crush on a YouTuber and had been calling her his 'girlfriend' and she feared that her son might get catfished.

"My son having a real crush on a YouTuber and calling her his girlfriend is scaring me cause bro don't tell me u might catfished when you get a lil older cause I feel like that's the vibe 😣😫😒" Speights wrote.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

In the next IG story, she posted a video of her son checking out the channel of his "girlfriend."

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

Speights shares custody of her son with former NBA player Mario Chalmers.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights vents about feeling drained and irritated before hitting the gym

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights is a fitness enthusiast. However, she also has tough days when she doesn't want to step inside the gym just like everyone else. On February 8, Speights posted a series of stories on Instagram venting about her negative feelings before the gym.

In her first Instagram story, Paije posted a selfie video of herself before hitting the gym. She didn't appear very excited and wrote in the caption that she felt drained and irritated.

"Does anybody else feel super drained, sluggish and irritated today or just me??! Either way. Making my way to the gym," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

The next IG post showed Speights running on the treadmill with James Harden's latest signature shoe Harden Vol. 9.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 9 was released in January this year. It is priced at $160 in adult sizes.

