James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights wraps him in support with wholesome message after another Game 7 flop

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified May 05, 2025 19:15 GMT
James Harden
James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights supports him with wholesome message after another Game 7 flop (image credit: instagram/front_paije)

James Harden received major backlash after the Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. With the NBA world criticizing the LA Clippers star for his poor performance, his girlfriend, Paije Speights, stood by him in support.

Speights made a wholesome post on her social media dedicated to Harden. She posted a picture of them cozied up on her birthday last year and added the "You Got Me" song by The Roots in the music sticker.

"Baby don't worry, you know that you got me," a verse from the song read.

Speights captioned the post with a red heart and fingers-crossed emojis.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]
[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

Harden had a tough time scoring in Game 7. He finished with seven points on 2 of 8 shooting, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.

After the game, he avoided the media and left without talking to them. Harden has a $36 million player option next season and is unlikely to leave the Clippers and enter free agency.

Dan Patrick calls out James Harden after "no-show" in Game 7

While some predicted that James Harden would play poorly in Game 7, it was his chance to prove his doubters wrong. Instead, he had one of the worst performances of his postseason career and the worst of all elimination games.

Dan Patrick had some harsh criticism for Harden. The sportscaster slammed his lack of will on offense.

"Once again James Harden, in a Game 7, is a no-show," Patrick said on Monday, via 'The Dan Patrick Show.' "I can’t have one of my best scorers, one of the great scorers in the history of the league; he had eight shots.
"Now he did have double-digit assists, ok, but I want him to score, I need him to score. I need him to shoot! I mean, I’d rather that he was 2-for-18 than 2-for-8. I got to have him getting shots up. But once again, he no-showed."
It was the seventh win-or-go-home game for Harden. He now has a losing record of 3-4, and the defeat against the Nuggets was his third consecutive.

The Clippers star has averaged 19.3 points, 7.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in seven Game 7s, which is lower than his regular season and playoff numbers. Notably, it was the second consecutive time he scored less than 10 points in a Game 7.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
