James Harden's mother Monja Willis in legal trouble over $2,200,000 unpaid rent: Report

Monja Willis, the mother of LA Clippers star James Harden, was added to a lawsuit regarding unpaid rent of around $2.2 million. The case pertains to Harden's Thirteen restaurant, which has been closed due to missed rent payments and the subsequent lawsuit. According to Chron, Willis became part of the lawsuit after making promises of additional rent as part of their negotiations with Midtown Scouts Square Property. The lawsuit alleged that Harden's mother wasn't planning on paying the additional rent. &quot;Several of the statements and agreements to pay Additional Rent were made by Ms. Willis on behalf of Tenants in connection with the Lease,&quot; the petition read. &quot;However, Plaintiff has become aware that Thirteen and 13 Strikes never intended to pay Additional Rent. Additional Rent continues to accumulate without payment. Additionally, since the Lease negotiations, Ms. Willis has directly stated that contrary to the agreement, Tenants never intended to pay Additional Rent.&quot;James Harden opened Thirteen in Houston a few months after he demanded a trade from the Rockets and was sent to the Brooklyn Nets. The restaurant underwent renovation in 2024, with chef Siddartha Caden at the helm. However, it was forced to close due to the unpaid rent, followed by the filing of the lawsuit.When asked for comments about the situation, representatives from Thirteen and Harden's camp were unavailable, as per Chron. After his stint in Brooklyn, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He now plays for the LA Clippers and has seemingly revitalized his career there at age 36. Patrick Beverley compares James Harden to Michael JordanDuring an appearance on N3on's live stream, Patrick Beverley reacted to the content creator's claim that James Harden is the greatest of all time. Beverley, who played with Harden in Houston, picked Michael Jordan. However, he also thought that &quot;The Beard&quot; might be a slightly better offensive player than MJ. &quot;Offensively, James Harden is damn sure close,&quot; Beverley said, according to Sports Illustrated. &quot;Might be slightly better. Slightly, offensively. You ever see Michael Jordan lose his cool when he does something, right? You see James Harden lose his cool when he does something, right?&quot;While there's a potential bias since Beverley played with Harden, the former MVP does have a lot of weapons in his arsenal on offense. He can shoot, drive and draw fouls, while Jordan wasn't really known for his 3-point shooting due to it not being a big part of the game back then.