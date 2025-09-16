James Harden's mother Monja Willis in legal trouble over $2,200,000 unpaid rent: Report

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:49 GMT
James Harden
James Harden's mother Monja Willis in legal trouble over $2,200,000 unpaid rent. (Photo: IMAGN)

Monja Willis, the mother of LA Clippers star James Harden, was added to a lawsuit regarding unpaid rent of around $2.2 million. The case pertains to Harden's Thirteen restaurant, which has been closed due to missed rent payments and the subsequent lawsuit.

According to Chron, Willis became part of the lawsuit after making promises of additional rent as part of their negotiations with Midtown Scouts Square Property. The lawsuit alleged that Harden's mother wasn't planning on paying the additional rent.

"Several of the statements and agreements to pay Additional Rent were made by Ms. Willis on behalf of Tenants in connection with the Lease," the petition read. "However, Plaintiff has become aware that Thirteen and 13 Strikes never intended to pay Additional Rent. Additional Rent continues to accumulate without payment. Additionally, since the Lease negotiations, Ms. Willis has directly stated that contrary to the agreement, Tenants never intended to pay Additional Rent."
James Harden opened Thirteen in Houston a few months after he demanded a trade from the Rockets and was sent to the Brooklyn Nets. The restaurant underwent renovation in 2024, with chef Siddartha Caden at the helm. However, it was forced to close due to the unpaid rent, followed by the filing of the lawsuit.

When asked for comments about the situation, representatives from Thirteen and Harden's camp were unavailable, as per Chron. After his stint in Brooklyn, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He now plays for the LA Clippers and has seemingly revitalized his career there at age 36.

Patrick Beverley compares James Harden to Michael Jordan

During an appearance on N3on's live stream, Patrick Beverley reacted to the content creator's claim that James Harden is the greatest of all time. Beverley, who played with Harden in Houston, picked Michael Jordan. However, he also thought that "The Beard" might be a slightly better offensive player than MJ.

"Offensively, James Harden is damn sure close," Beverley said, according to Sports Illustrated. "Might be slightly better. Slightly, offensively. You ever see Michael Jordan lose his cool when he does something, right? You see James Harden lose his cool when he does something, right?"

While there's a potential bias since Beverley played with Harden, the former MVP does have a lot of weapons in his arsenal on offense. He can shoot, drive and draw fouls, while Jordan wasn't really known for his 3-point shooting due to it not being a big part of the game back then.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
