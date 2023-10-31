James Harden trade breakdown: Which players did Clippers trade to acquire Sixers guard?

James Harden has been traded to the LA Clippers. The former MVP has spent the summer angling for a move away from the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has been steadfast in his desire to land Terance Mann as part of any deal. Yet, he has clearly changed his stance in the last 24 hours.

The Clippers will send Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin to the Sixers, along with multiple draft picks and pick swaps, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Los Angeles will receive James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev as part of the deal. The trade ends the summer's longest-running saga. Harden is joining his preferred destination and will now form part of a "big four" alongside Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. The Clippers have maintained their depth while also adding another future Hall of Fame talent to their roster.

The Clippers also kept Mann, who they had been clear about not being available for a trade. Mann has impressed for the Clippers and was seen as the tipping point for any potential deal. Morey's decision to pull the trigger on the trade allows the Sixers to fully focus on the upcoming season and gives Nick Nurse a versatile new group of players to incorporate into his system.

Acquiring James Harden puts the LA Clippers "All-In"

By adding James Harden and his $35.6 million salary the LA Clippers have gone all-in on winning the 2024 NBA championship. Harden is currently on an expiring contract and could potentially leave the franchise as an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Clippers have endured a difficult four years. The franchise acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with a view to finally competing for championships and becoming a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. However, a string of injury issues has stopped the wing duo from making good on their promising partnership.

With Harden and Westbrook now in the rotation alongside George and Leonard, the Clippers have an elite starting five. There's scoring versatility and playmaking ability throughout the roster. The LA Clippers have clearly doubled down on their desire to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

However, Ty Lue will now have the difficult task of blending his four stars together. Westbrook and Harden are both ball-dominant when at their best. Leonard and George will command touches and likely have the higher usage rates. If the Clippers can figure things out and stay healthy, they will be among the best teams in the NBA.

LA has taken a risk in adding Harden. That risk could pay off in the form of a championship. And if things don't work out, they're not tied to him for multiple years. The Clippers won this trade with the Sixers.