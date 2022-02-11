“James Harden is a train wreck waiting to happen” - Skip Bayless compares James Harden’s physical decline to Russell Westbrook, says the Nets would win a potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade

The Brooklyn Nets are suffering their worst losing run in over two years, but James Harden will no longer be part of it. The point guard was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers have procured the services of the 2009 third overall draft pick, Harden. The deal sees Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks (2022 and 2027) go to Brooklyn.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said he believes the 76ers will be the winners in the deal, but Skip Bayless disagreed.

Bayless said the deal is a win for the Nets more than it is to the 76ers. His reasons circulate around Harden's physical well-being, saying the point guard has been injury-prone. He also revealed that he doesn't take proper care of his body like teammate Kevin Durant and LA Lakers star LeBron James do.

"James Harden looks like he's aged 32 going on 42," Bayless said. "He's in Year 13, and it looks like he's in Year 23. James Harden does not take care of himself the way LeBron does and Kevin Durant does. James Harden is a train wreck waiting to happen, because it's one thing after another.

"It's always something wrong. The hamstring pulls every other night. He's always hurt!"

Bayless is convinced Harden, a three-time scoring champion, is on his way to a career decline, saying:

"I used to be a James Harden fan and defender, but I've seen enough. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me."

Philadelphia 76ers trades Ben Simmons and others for James Harden

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Tuesday in New York City.

ESPN's Adrian Wojanarowski reported that a James Harden-Ben Simmons trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers is set. Simmons hasn't played all season as he sat out to force a trade.

Harden has been pushing for a trade out of the Nets, and what better place to call home than the fifth-placed team in the Eastern Conference compared to the Nets, who are eighth. Combining with 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is having the time of his career, Harden and the 76ers could be one of the favorites for the championship this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

"The Beard" averages 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game this season. He is shooting 41.4%, including 33.2 from beyond the arc, and 86.9% at the free-throw line.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has 29 double-doubles and nine triple-doubles. His best outing came in the Nets' win over the LA Clippers in their first outing of the season. He posted 39 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in a victory. He will be a good asset to the 76ers roster for the remainder of the season and the postseason.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein