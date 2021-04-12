James Wiseman suffers another set-back with a torn meniscus expected to keep the Golden State Warriors rookie out for an extended period

Recent reports indicate that Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus. He will join Klay Thompson on the long-term injured players list. The 7'1" center was drafted 2nd overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA draft and has had quite a turbulent rookie campaign.

James Wiseman possibly sidelined for the rest of the 2020-21 NBA season

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to James Wiseman and Stephen Curry

In Golden State Warriors' last outing against Houston Rockets, James Wiseman had to be escorted out after just 6 minutes of playing time with what appeared to be a knee injury. The team announced that he will undergo an MRI scan and they will give further notice. However, the MRI has now revealed that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn meniscus.

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

James Wiseman has had a very rocky first season in the league. He came out as the starting center dropping 19 points in his debut. He played the first 16 games as a starter averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Steve Kerr then made a decision to have him come off the bench but he subsequently injured himself in late January and missed 11 straight games.

On March 23rd, the team announced that he will reprise his starting role and Kevon Looney will return to the bench. Wiseman has only played in 39 of the 53 Golden State Warriors games this season, which automatically put him out of the 'Rookie of the Year' conversation. However, his teammates have nothing but great things to say about the young center as he displays hunger to learn more and constantly asks for more training.

MRI delivers James Wiseman and the Warriors a brutal blow to what's been a turbulent rookie season. Each time he's beginning to develop a rhythm, another setback. https://t.co/ChBedyMwGC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2021

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are consulting doctors constantly for the next couple of days but the expectation is that Wiseman is out for the rest of the season. There is no official return timeline or plan of action as the rest of the fans await a statement from the team.

