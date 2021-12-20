"#JamesGang" - LeBron James all hyped up after son Bronny James drops an emphatic performance in Hawaii

Following Bronny James' rise through the high school basketball circuit, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to acknowledge and hype up the talents of his oldest son.

Playing for Sierra Canyon, which has emerged as a powerhouse school, Bronny James has taken the internet by storm by putting his skills on display. Gaining recognition among prominent basketball channels, LeBron James acknowledged Bronny's play in a recent tweet, as well.

In a post by Slam HS Hoops, Bronny James' highlight reel from the Iolani Classic in Hawaii caught the attention of The King. Putting on a dominant spectacle against Punahou, Bronny led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to an emphatic 63-39 win.

Bronny James ended the game with 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists along with four steals and an iconic chasedown block reminiscent of his father's signature defensive play.

Bronny James continues to make his mark in Sierra Canyon

Bronny James in action for Sierra Canyon

Bronny James has been one of the most gifted recruits in his class. With bundles of athletic talent emerging from his pedigree, Bronny's potential to dominate at the next level continues to be put on display.

Featuring an all-round game much like LeBron James, Bronny's shooting ability has been something that has caught the eye of a number of basketball fans.

Recently playing a game at Staples Center, the home of the LA Lakers, Bronny James showed out in front of LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook at The Chosen 1's Invitational.

Displaying his skills with the ball, Bronny James also displayed range as he continued to drain threes from the NBA three-point line, which is significantly further away than the high school three.

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass Sharp performance from Bronny James at the Staples Center this weekend. Hit 4 3PT, nice display of shooting versatility, shotmaking confidence. Few slick open-floor plays, dribble moves. Defensive timing. Well-rounded guard with skill and mind set to play on/off ball. Sharp performance from Bronny James at the Staples Center this weekend. Hit 4 3PT, nice display of shooting versatility, shotmaking confidence. Few slick open-floor plays, dribble moves. Defensive timing. Well-rounded guard with skill and mind set to play on/off ball. https://t.co/hSHhPOagWn

While also factoring in Bronny's natural hand-eye coordination and athleticism, he is considered a quality prospect by many collegiate programs.

Still in his junior year, the "Young King" has a year to go before he really starts to make noise in the high school circuit. Currently paired with Amari Bailey in the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, the two make for a handful for most teams.

With the potential to play for a number of top programs that include Duke and Ohio State, among many others, Bronny James still has a long journey ahead of him before he can join the NBA.

Still aged 17, Bronny would be required to play one year of college basketball or one year playing in the NBA G-League or overseas before he can declare for the draft.

With LeBron James looking to make NBA history by being the first player to play alongside his son, the father-son duo will have their work cut out for them as the future unfolds.

