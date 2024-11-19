Jared McCain Stats Tonight: How did the 76ers rookie fare against Miami Heat? (Nov. 18)

Jared McCain and the Philadelphia 76ers continued a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday. The rookie earned another start following last week’s impressive display. He ran Nick Nurse’s offense with Tyrese Maxey out with an injury.

The former Duke star couldn’t find his range in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. He redeemed himself with some clutch plays before the period ended. McCain sank two 3-pointers that helped the 76ers to a 33-25 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

McCain's hot hand continued in the early part of the second quarter, where he scored six points in the first three minutes. Philadelphia's 13-2 blast to open the period threatened to put the game away early. Miami struck back behind Jimmy Butler to trail 56-53 at halftime.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jared McCain and the Philadelphia 76ers offense badly stuttered starting the third quarter. The Sixers coughed up 16 points compared to the Heat's 35, turning the game into a rout. McCain had three points and one assist in the third period.

Philadelphia's offense had another rough outing in the final frame, finishing with 17 points. The Sixers' defense showed up, limiting their opponents to 18 points, but the damage had been done. The defensive slugfest favored the Miami Heat, who had built an 88-72 lead entering the fourth quarter.

McCain had a solid outing, but the 76ers lost 106-89.

Expand Tweet

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jared McCain 20 4 4 2 0 2 8-16 4-9 0-0 -18

Jared McCain is a bright spot in Tyrese Maxey's absence

The Philadelphia 76ers injury woes were the biggest reasons for their poor start. They didn't have Joel Embiid and Paul George to start the season, putting pressure on All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to carry the team.

Maxey, however, suffered a hamstring strain against the LA Clippers on Nov. 6. Nick Nurse was forced to insert Jared McCain into the starting lineup. Nurse's bold move turned out to be the brightest spot in Philadelphia's struggles and injury-plagued start.

Expand Tweet

McCain has shown why he might be the biggest steal in the 2024 NBA draft. The Philadelphia 76ers took him at No. 16 despite concerns about his fit in Philly. Despite playing the same position as Maxey, Nurse and the front office picked him.

The injury to Maxey has given Jared McCain more opportunities to play and the former Duke star is making the most of the situation. Over the past week, even with Embiid and George on the roster, he has arguably been the 76ers' best player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.