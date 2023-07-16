Earlier this year, Jaren Jackson Jr. was named the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Not only did Jackson win his first DPOY award, he also became the second Memphis Grizzlies player to win the award in franchise history. He averaged 5.0 defensive rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

When asked about what helped him become the defensive player he is today, Jaren Jackson Jr. had an interesting response.

Apparently, video games are what helped the Grizzlies star become an intimidating force inside the paint. Speaking to ESPN during their Vegas Summer League game against the LA Lakers, he said:

My timing came from 2K," Jackson Jr. said. "Video games definitely helped me win (Defensive Player of the Year)."

Looking into Jaren Jackson Jr.'s defensive prowess

Defense often goes unnoticed in the basketball world, but Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. has garnered attention for his exceptional defensive skills.

Despite his youth and relatively limited NBA experience, Jackson has quickly established himself as a formidable defensive force, even winning the DPOY award at just 23 years old.

Whether tasked with guarding perimeter players or protecting the paint, he seamlessly transitions between assignments, disrupting opponents' offensive strategies.

His shot-blocking ability is particularly impressive, causing headaches for opponents attempting to score near the rim. Jackson's innate timing and imposing length make him a true defensive anchor for the Grizzlies.

Jackson's ability to read the game, anticipate plays, and make astute defensive decisions has been instrumental in the Grizzlies' defensive success. Whether it's executing timely rotations, contesting shots without fouling, or executing well-timed steals, he consistently showcases a high level of defensive acumen.

