Jaren Jackson Jr. reveals the keys to contending with Grizzlies alongside co-star Ja Morant

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Memphis Grizzlies have become one of the more entertaining and exciting teams in the NBA over the last few seasons. Once again, they have positioned themselves to compete for one of the top seeds in the West. Despite the high-flying Ja Morant, most of this year's success is owed to Jackson.

Jackson has been a reliable presence for the Grizzlies amid a season plagued by injuries. He is one of only three players, along with Scotty Pippen Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wells, to appear in at least 45 games, all of which he started. His consistent performance has put him in contention for an All-Star nod.

In a conversation with Andscape's Mark Spears, Jackson talked about where the team is and how he and the Memphis Grizzlies can contribute to it as they continue pursuing the first title in franchise history.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Stay healthy and do what we’ve been doing,” Jackson said about what it takes to chase a title. “That’s been the key a lot of years when we’ve had things happen, but we were always on the right track. We always had the right mentality, right stuff going on. So, it means everything.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

If Jackson were selected as an All-Star reserve in the Western Conference, it would be his second All-Star appearance and first since 2023. He has emerged as the Grizzlies' leading scorer through 47 games, averaging a career-high 22.8 points per game while also providing premier shot blocking for the young Grizzlies squad.

The Grizzlies have entered a new age under Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. arrived in Memphis a year before Ja Morant did in 2018, and he learned from veterans Mike Conley and Marc Gasol about the "Grit and Grind" Grizzlies teams from the 2010s. Jackson and Morant have adapted the team's playstyle to be competitive in today's NBA but continue to embody the culture that the team created back then.

The Grizzlies finished at 33-49 in 2018, but they steadily improved, racking up more wins each season and securing the two seed in back-to-back seasons until an injury-riddled year set the team back last season.

With Jackson and Morant leading the way from here, the Grizzlies are back in the thick of contention in the West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.