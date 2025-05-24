Jaren Jackson Jr. suffers whopping $350,000,000 blow after All-NBA teams announcement

Jaren Jackson Jr. failed to get an All-NBA selection this season. Voting results showed he had 55 points, 18 shy of Jalen Williams’ total for the final forward spot in the third team. Jackson also lost the chance for a whopping $350 million payday.

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies insider Avery Braxton had this to report:

Avery Braxton @Brax_Avery Jaren Jackson Jr misses the cut for All-NBA teams and, by effect, the chance for a $350M supermax contract. Jaren did make the All-Defensive 2nd Team yesterday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By hitting minimum requirements, players entering their eighth season could get a bump from 30% to 35% of the cap. Had Jackson won the Defensive Player of the Year award or earned an All-NBA selection, he would have gotten a $350 million supermax deal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Although Jaren Jackson Jr. is ineligible for the staggering amount, he is still expected to get a hefty pay increase. If Jackson waits until the summer of 2026, Spotrac projects he could sign a new five-year deal worth $290 million. The power forward can also sign a four-year extension this offseason for roughly $147 million.

Ad

The former DPOY winner signed a four-year, $104.7 million contract in 2022. He will earn $23.4 million next season after pocketing $25.2 million during the 2024-25 campaign, per Spotrac.

Matt Infield @Matt_Infield JJJ can still sign an extension this summer, but for much less money than if he waits until free agency next year. Grizzlies can still offer the most money no matter what.

Ad

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 74 games last season. He played a major role for the Memphis Grizzlies on both ends of the floor to help his team earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Grizzlies can pay Jaren Jackson Jr. more in 2026 but risk losing him in free agency

After Jaren Jackson Jr. failed to get an All-NBA selection and the consequential $350 million payday, the Memphis Grizzlies can still pay him well. To do that, Jackson must play out his remaining contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. By not giving him an extension this summer, Jackson could take his talents elsewhere after the 2025-26 campaign.

Ad

Many are expected to try and lure Jackson away from Memphis, but only a handful of teams can give the lefty forward the roughly five-year, $290 million deal. The ace for the Grizzlies is their ability to pay him more than any team, who will be limited to offer four-year contracts.

The difference between a four-year extension and a new five-year deal is massive. Jackson is not eligible for the $350 million windfall, but he can still get paid well by entering free agency after next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.