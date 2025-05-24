Jaren Jackson Jr. suffers whopping $350,000,000 blow after All-NBA teams announcement

Jaren Jackson Jr. failed to get an All-NBA selection this season. Voting results showed he had 55 points, 18 shy of Jalen Williams’ total for the final forward spot in the third team. Jackson also lost the chance for a whopping $350 million payday.
Memphis Grizzlies insider Avery Braxton had this to report:
By hitting minimum requirements, players entering their eighth season could get a bump from 30% to 35% of the cap. Had Jackson won the Defensive Player of the Year award or earned an All-NBA selection, he would have gotten a $350 million supermax deal.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Although Jaren Jackson Jr. is ineligible for the staggering amount, he is still expected to get a hefty pay increase. If Jackson waits until the summer of 2026, Spotrac projects he could sign a new five-year deal worth $290 million. The power forward can also sign a four-year extension this offseason for roughly $147 million.
The former DPOY winner signed a four-year, $104.7 million contract in 2022. He will earn $23.4 million next season after pocketing $25.2 million during the 2024-25 campaign, per Spotrac.
Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 74 games last season. He played a major role for the Memphis Grizzlies on both ends of the floor to help his team earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Grizzlies can pay Jaren Jackson Jr. more in 2026 but risk losing him in free agency
After Jaren Jackson Jr. failed to get an All-NBA selection and the consequential $350 million payday, the Memphis Grizzlies can still pay him well. To do that, Jackson must play out his remaining contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. By not giving him an extension this summer, Jackson could take his talents elsewhere after the 2025-26 campaign.
Many are expected to try and lure Jackson away from Memphis, but only a handful of teams can give the lefty forward the roughly five-year, $290 million deal. The ace for the Grizzlies is their ability to pay him more than any team, who will be limited to offer four-year contracts.
The difference between a four-year extension and a new five-year deal is massive. Jackson is not eligible for the $350 million windfall, but he can still get paid well by entering free agency after next season.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.