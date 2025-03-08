Jason Kidd makes feelings clear on Anthony Davis' future after reports claim ex-Laker likely to not return this season: "More news to come"

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd addressed the potential return of injured star Anthony Davis amid the team's ongoing injury struggles. Kidd was asked about the franchise's plans for injured players like Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford as the team finds itself in a difficult position.

The Mavericks have been severely shorthanded, with many of their key players sidelined due to injuries. Following Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL injury, reports surfaced suggesting that Davis might also shut down for the remainder of the season, further hurting the team's chances of making a significant playoff push.

Ahead of Dallas' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Kidd acknowledged that Davis is trending in the right direction but emphasized the uncertainty surrounding his potential return this season.

"Just taking it day by day & trying to get healthy & continue to put our best foot forward to compete and win," Kidd said. "Right now, we have 19 games left. We're just focused on the Grizzlies right now. As we go forward, hopefully we continue to get positive news on Lively. He's out of the boot so he's going in the right direction.

"AD is trending in the right direction. As we go forward, there'll be more news to come. Hopefully it says they'll be ready to play, but we just don't know when."

Anthony Davis hasn't played for the Mavericks since making his debut on February 8. The former Lakers center is dealing with a left abductor strain, which has kept him on the sidelines for a month now.

Shams Charania on Anthony Davis injury

NBA insider Sham Charania reported on Friday that Anthony Davis may have already played his final game of the season. However, Charania also noted that Davis is making progress and is assessing whether there is a possibility for him to return to the court before the playoffs.

"It's very possible that Anthony Davis has played his last game this season for the Mavericks," Charania said.

Davis' return could also hinge on the Mavericks' position as they approach the playoffs. If the team is in a play-in spot and has a chance to secure a playoff berth, there may be a possibility for Davis to return, provided he reaches full fitness by that time.

