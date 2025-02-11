Jason Kidd makes his feelings known on Anthony Davis' injury: "There’s still stuff that has to come out at some point"

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed Anthony Davis' latest injury setback with candid remarks on Monday. Speaking to reporters before the game against the Sacramento Kings, Kidd emphasized that the full extent of Davis' injury remains unclear as the former Lakers star is still undergoing evaluation.

"They’re still evaluating, there’s still stuff that has to come out at some point," Kidd said. "All speculation right now. But he’s being evaluated and at that point, a statement will come out."

Jason Kidd’s update came just a day after multiple reports suggested that Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The perennial All-Star sustained a left adductor strain during his Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Davis suffered the non-contact injury mid-game and immediately showed signs of discomfort. He later headed to the locker room, prematurely ending what had been an outstanding performance from the former New Orleans Pelicans star.

Anthony Davis spoke about his injury

After the Dallas Mavericks' victory over the Houston Rockets, Anthony Davis addressed his latest injury setback. Speaking to reporters in the locker room, the 6-foot-10 center revealed that the injury affected his groin/quad area and initially, he didn’t believe it was anything serious.

"Leg got tight, like a little spasm," Davis said. "Obviously dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose, it wouldn’t really loosen up, let go, but it’s nothing serious. I’m fine."

Davis recently joined the Mavericks as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. The Paris Olympics gold medalist has struggled with recurring injuries over the past few seasons, raising concerns about his durability.

Mavericks fans are hopeful that their newest superstar makes a swift recovery from this latest setback and returns to the court well before the playoffs.

