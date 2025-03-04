  • home icon
Jason Kidd doesn't mince words after Kyrie Irving goes down with devastating injury: "We're running out of bodies"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 04, 2025 05:08 GMT
Jason Kidd doesn
Jason Kidd doesn't mince words after Kyrie Irving goes down with devastating injury: "We're running out of bodies"

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made his thoughts clear after Kyrie Irving suffered a devastating injury on Monday. While the Mavericks endured a 122-98 loss at the American Airlines Center, the defeat was not the team's biggest concern. The primary issue was Irving's injury, which appeared to be season-ending for the star point guard.

After the game, Kidd was asked about his thoughts while watching Irving in pain on the court. He didn't hold back, expressing frustration over the team's ongoing injury woes and lamenting the fact that the Mavericks can't seem to catch a break.

"Just unlucky. Just hope that he's healthy and it’s not serious, but the injuries that we’ve had this season, guys are trying to hold it together," Kidd told reporters. "It seems every time we’re getting close to getting someone back, someone goes down... We’re running out of bodies here, but guys keep fighting."
Shortly after Kyrie Irving was escorted to the locker room, the franchise confirmed that the point guard had been diagnosed with a left knee sprain. Given the way the one-time NBA champion reacted after sustaining the injury, it appears he will be out for a significant amount of time.

The Dallas-based franchise is already playing without several key players, including Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Derreck Lively II and Caleb Martin.

Naji Marshall on Kyrie Irving’s injury

Dallas Mavericks forward revealed that Kyrie Irving was not in the locker room when the players arrived after the game. Marshall confirmed that Irving is in good spirits and remains determined to return to action as soon as possible.

"He wasn’t back there when I got back there (to the locker room), but I hope he’s doing good," Marshall told reporters. "If I know Kai like we all know Kai, he’s in good spirits, he’s doing good just ready to get back."

While Irving's injury grabbed the headlines, the Mavericks also endured another loss, dropping their record to 32-30 on the season. This marked their second consecutive defeat and their fifth loss in the last 10 games.

Edited by Atishay Jain
हिन्दी