Jason Kidd points out missing ingredient for Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving to be recognized as greatest backcourt duo in NBA history

As Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving prepare for their NBA Finals showdown against the Boston Celtics, debates surrounding the Dallas Mavericks superstars' all-time backcourt ranking continue. On Monday, Dallas coach Jason Kidd weighed in on what they must do to claim the top spot.

Through 17 postseason appearances, Doncic and Irving are averaging 51.6 combined points per game. They have consistently come up big in crunch time, delivering the Mavericks to close wins over higher-seeded teams.

So far, Dallas has knocked off three of the Western Conference's top four seeds in the LA Clippers (51-31), OKC Thunder (57-25) and Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26). The fifth-seeded Mavericks (50-32) will now look to take down the league-best Celtics (64-18) to cap off their improbable playoff run.

With three days left until the finals kick off, Kidd joined ESPN's Stephen A. Smith's podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show." Smith asked Kidd where he ranks Doncic and Irving among the best backcourt duos ever and how high winning a title this year could elevate them.

Kidd noted that they already have a case for the No. 1 spot, along with Golden State Warriors sharpshooters Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, among others. However, he added that winning a championship would cement their status as the all-time best guard duo.

"I would say that they're high on the list of being a tandem," Kidd said.

"I know Steph and Klay, there were debates of, 'Can Klay put it on the floor and get his own shot.' But when you're talking about the tandems of Magic [Johnson] and [Byron] Scott, the tandems of Luka and Kai, Steph and Klay, I mean, you can't go wrong if you say one of those are No. 1.

"They all can score the ball, they're all winners, and I think this tandem here when you talk about Kai and Luka if they can get to the finish line, they're gonna put themselves right there at the top."

If Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving maintain their elite play against the NBA's top team and pull off another upset, many will likely adopt Kidd's viewpoint. Likewise, conversations will probably increase about Doncic being the league's top player.

Jason Kidd proclaims Kyrie Irving the NBA's greatest "small guard" ever over Allen Iverson

While interviewing Jason Kidd, Stephen A. Smith asked the Hall of Famer where he would place Kyrie Irving among the NBA's greatest "small guards" ever. Smith defined a small guard as anyone 6-foot-2 or shorter.

According to Kidd, the conversation starts with Irving and Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. However, he gave the edge to his superstar player, citing Irving's versatile offensive skill set.

"I think when you talk about Kai, he's gonna be right there at 1A," Kidd said. "Understanding, again, being able to play against A.I. and the things that he did on the floor were at a high level.

"But I think Kai would be my choice. I could be biased, but I think when you look at Kai, A.I. and Isiah Thomas, these are great individual players who knew how to score, they were all winners. But when you talk about Kai being able to finish with both hands, it's just incredible what he does with the ball in small spaces."

Despite being 6-foot-0, Iverson had numerous high-scoring playoff runs as a No. 1 option, guiding the Sixers to the 2001 finals. However, he never won a championship during his 14-year career.

So, if Kyrie Irving wins his second title this year, he could surpass Iverson in the eyes of those who value winning over anything else.

