"Jason Kidd spotted tampering with KD" - NBA fans in frenzy as Kevin Durant & Mavericks HC’s courtside chat sparks rumors of shocking move

Dallas Mavericks fans are speculating about All-Star forward Kevin Durant joining their team next season. This comes after Durant was caught on video approaching coach Jason Kidd during the Phoenix Suns' 125-116 win on Sunday. Durant whispered as he talked to the Kidd, fueling speculation about his future.

Durant's future in Phoenix remains uncertain after he reportedly felt "blindsided" by trade talks at the deadline. This has fueled speculation that he might be traded after the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, OKC Thunder and Mavericks are among the teams rumored to be interested in trading for Durant. With stars like Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, Dallas is considered one of the top teams that could acquire the two-time champion this summer.

With Durant’s recent interaction with Kidd, fans have speculated about the Mavs' chances of landing the star forward. Here’s what some had to say.

"Jason Kidd spotted tampering with Kevin Durant," a fan commented while analyzing the video.

"It’s either that or KD just recruited J Kidd for coaching in Phoenix.." another fan speculated.

"I need this reunite pls," one fan commented.

Other fans had opinions on Durant’s potential fit in Dallas.

"KD is cool but that would actually make this team worse," a fan said.

"This n***a KD shameless. Team hopper can't lead a team," another fan commented.

"KD hasn't really done anything since he was on the Warriors, right?" another fan said.

A former Mavericks player believes the team should trade for Kevin Durant this summer

Kevin Durant’s departure from Phoenix in the 2025-26 season appears likely due to the team’s struggles this year. With a 29-34 record, the Suns are 11th in the Western Conference, falling well short of expectations.

According to former Mavericks player Theo Pinson, Dallas should aggressively pursue Durant this summer

“You got to go get Kevin Durant this summer. It’s a must have. Understandably, you raised the ticket prices, alright well you need three stars if you want people to come to the game,” Pinson said via the "Run Your Race" podcast.

Last week, the Mavericks made headlines again after ESPN confirmed the organization’s plan to raise ticket prices. Season ticket costs will increase 8.61% starting next season due to "ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement."

This outraged fans, especially after the franchise traded fan-favorite Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Additionally, their star players, Davis and Irving, have sustained serious injuries, hindering Dallas’ chances of contending.

