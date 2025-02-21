Jason Richardson reveals Shaquille O'Neal's nasty prank on former Suns big 

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's prank on a former Phoenix Suns teammate was revealed by Jason Richardson.

During his appearance on the "Entirely NBA" podcast, the former Suns player revealed that forward Lou Amundson was at the receiving end of a nasty prank from Shaq. Richardson recalled that O'Neal tainted Amundson's mouthpiece by putting it in his behind.

Jason Richardson's recollection was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral).

"He pulls a mouthpiece out of his *ss and puts it in Lou’s locker," Richardson said. "Then he grabs Lou’s toothbrush and stirs it in his [expletive]."

Richardson narrated that a clueless Amundson still used the mouthpiece in a game.

"The whole bench lost it," Richardson added. "Lou didn’t know what happened until later when we told him Shaq put it in his *ss."

Richardson played for 14 seasons in the NBA and was with the Suns from December 2008 to December 2010, while Amundson was on a two-year contract with Phoenix from 2008-10.

Shaquille O'Neal arrived in Phoenix in February 2008 after being traded from the Miami Heat, where he won his fourth championship in 2006. Shaq would only spend a season and a half with the Suns, as he was again traded before the 2009-10 season. He announced his retirement following the 2010-11 season.

Shaquille O'Neal drops hilarious comment on air

Shaquille O'Neal drew waves of laughter on an episode of TNT's "Inside the NBA." Last weekend, the award-winning show was filmed in San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities. On Friday's episode, the NBA legend dropped the hilarious comment.

"In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s**t, America," O'Neal said. "We are getting fired anyway, Ernie. F**k it."

O'Neal has been part of "Inside the NBA" since 2011. According to a report by Front Office Sports, Shaq has agreed to a long-term contract that will pay him over $15 million annually.

O'Neal co-hosts are also expected to remain with the network despite losing its broadcast rights to the NBA. Per the report, Kenny Smith is expected to follow suit with a multi-year deal, while Charles Barkley intends to stay. Long-time host Ernie Johnson is also likely to remain with TNT.

Fans hope the show could continue despite TNT losing its NBA media rights.

