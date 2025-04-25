Jason Whitlock 'connects the dots' on viral Shaquille O'Neal 'financial bounty' rumors on Shannon Sharpe amid allegations 

Shannon Sharpe is in the middle of dealing with a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of sexual assualt that has caused him to step away from his responsibilities at ESPN. As the situation continues, new information is coming forward, including the potential involvement of Shaquille O'Neal, whom Jason Whitlock says paid people for information on Sharpe.

Ad

Both Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal are former professional athletes who have turned their second career into a wild success. Sharpe won two Super Bowls in the NFL while O'Neal is a four time NBA champion. After retiring both players entered the media world, where they were able to maintain their popularity and their celebrity status.

With Shannon Sharpe facing allegations of sexual assault, Jason Whitlock brought up the idea that perhaps O'Neal offered to pay money for incriminating information on Sharpe that could shine a bad light on him. Whitlock expanded on his thoughts in Thursday's episode of Harmony.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not saying this to draw sympathy, I'm connecting the dots," said Whitlock about his theory. "...there's real danger here, in speaking truth, speaking righteously, because you end up taking on very powerful people that have resources, and they can put a financial bounty on you."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Whitlock didn't explicitly say that O'Neal put a bounty on information about Shannon Sharpe's situation, he used the example to explain how the information could have been leaked in a world where Sharpe has a lot of enemies with a lot of money.

Ad

The beef between Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal goes back to the 1990s

Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O'Neal's paths didn't cross much during their playing careers, but Whitlock pointed out a situation that could have soured the relationship between the two. According to a conversation he had with former NFL player Derrick Thomas, both Sharpe and O'Neal were interested in the same woman.

Ad

Since then, neither Sharpe nor O'Neal have reached out to connect with the other, carrying animosity towards one another ever since. While it is unconfirmed whether or not the former Laker willingly sought out information that could be used to implicate Sharpe and accuse him of sexual assault, he likely isn't the only athlete that Sharpe was on the bad side of in his past.

Sharpe has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a X post that was released just as the information regarded his alleged sexual assault was made public. No ruling has been made on the situation just yet, but it is a tough hit to Sharpe's reputation and his credibility as an on-air personality and a role model to younger athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More