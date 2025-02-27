Jason Whitlock indirectly mocks Michael Jordan as a video of Bulls legend with wife surfaces: "Finally taken my workout advice seriously."

Michael Jordan is widely considered one of if not the greatest basketball players to ever play the game. Jordan won six championships in his prime with the Chicago Bulls while adding many more personal accolades, including five Most Valuable Player awards and a Defensive Player of the Year award in the 1987-88 season. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 as a player.

Jordan also had an incredible impact off the court, launching his own signature shoes with Nike that would eventually lead to the creation of his own sportswear brand, known as Air Jordan or the Jordan brand. Jordan's brand helped him become the first athlete to become a billionaire.

The player who is widely considered the greatest of all time was recently spotted on his $115 million yacht sporting a Rolex with his wife, which a paparazzi filmed and posted online.

Jason Whitlock had his eyes on something else other than the boat and Jordan's watch as he mocked the shape Jordan appeared to be in or lack thereof:

"Good to see Mike has finally taken my workout and diet advice seriously"

A very sarcastic jab from Whitlock, who is known for not holding his thoughts back online, especially on X. It is pretty difficult to poke fun at someone getting off the $115 Million yacht, especially when that someone is Michael Jordan, one of the greatest athletes ever. But Whitlock found a way as he usually does.

Jason Whitlock suggests that Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley save the NBA All-Star weekend with weight off, 1v1 matchup

Jason Whitlock has been relentless in his mocking and opinions on Michael Jordan recently. A video showing Jordan deboarding his yacht with his wife has sparked some unkind comments about Jordan's physique. Whitlock saw the video and has been taking shot after shot at Jordan. Most recently, on his show "Fearless," he suggested a new event for the NBA to use to fix All-Star weekend:

"NBA All-Star weekend, I've got the solution. We have a weigh-in competition between Jordan and Barkley, and then after the weigh in they play a game of 1 on 1 against each other. I think this solves NBA All-Star Weekend."

It's a very unique idea from Whitlock, to say the least. Though it won't get any traction or be taken seriously. Whitlock appears very confident in the solution. Michael Jordan helping the NBA with All-Star weekend could bring some excitement back to the event, but not in the style mentioned by Jason Whitlock.

