Jaxson Hayes stats tonight: Lakers big man shines on LeBron James’ historic night vs Pelicans (March 4)

The LA Lakers' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday was highly anticipated as LeBron James closed in on the 50,000-point milestone, but center Jaxson Hayes stole some of the spotlight.

Hayes made an early impact, throwing down two dunks in the opening quarter, both set up by James and Luka Doncic, as the Lakers built a 36-23 lead. But in the second quarter, he took it up a notch against his former team.

Without missing a single shot or free throw, Hayes dominated the period, finishing lobs, putbacks and getting to the line, closing the half with 19 points and eight rebounds.

While Hayes was putting on a show, Doncic was doing the same, leading the team with 20 first-half points and nine assists. James contributed 12 points and five assists, helping the Lakers maintain a 69-59 halftime advantage. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 21 points on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting.

Below are Jaxson Hayes' full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3:00 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jaxson Hayes 16:36 19 8 0 8 8 100 0 0 0.0 3 3 100 2 6 0 0 1 2 4

