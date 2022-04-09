Jay Williams believes winning a title with LeBron James would diminish Steph Curry’s legacy: “That’s why I love the fact that he shut it down”

The NBA community was sent into a frenzy earlier in the week after LeBron James listed Steph Curry as the player he would love to play with right now. Things got more heated when Steph said, "I'm good right now" in response to the idea of playing alongside LeBron.

While they could be unstoppable on the floor, there is concern that Steph will lose his team and will be the No. 2 guy on his team. The same happened when Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, and although they won two championships, Durant took most of the praise.

Fans and pundits have given their take on what they think of the situation. On Reddit, it was an array of mixed feelings as some were unaccepting of the idea while others had already started proposing trade scenarios.

On the latest episode of the Keyshawn, JWill & Max show, the team discussed what the potential fallout of LeBron pairing up with Curry would be. Max Kellerman asked Jay Williams what that partnership would do to Curry's legacy, and the latter had this to say:

"It would diminish it, and that's why I love the fact that he shut it down. He shut it down quickly."

"Kevin Durant's style of play fits the continuity of Golden State exponentially better than LeBron's style of play. LeBron needs the ball in his hands to make things happen. That is not the way that Golden State plays."

While it is more hypothetical than anything else, the NBA community has had a field day analyzing the potential upsides and downsides of such a pairing.

Steph Curry and LeBron James have teamed up twice in the past

The rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry is known by every basketball lover, as both players went at each other for four consecutive years in the NBA Finals. However, the two players have been on the same side twice in the past and came out successful.

LeBron, in the last two All-Star selections, has chosen Steph to be his teammate. While there have been concerns about LeBron overshadowing Steph if they join forces, the all-time three-point scorer has held his own.

During the 2022 All-Star game, Steph, despite sharing the floor with LBJ, exploded for 50 points, knocking down 16 three-pointers. His display earned him the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy, even though LeBron made the game-winning basket at the buzzer.

Long live the King. ( : @goodlooksfamily) A 37-year-old just averaged 30, 8 and 6 in his 19th season in the National Basketball Association.Long live the King. ( A 37-year-old just averaged 30, 8 and 6 in his 19th season in the National Basketball Association.Long live the King. (📷: @goodlooksfamily) https://t.co/x54BZlkLsl

37-year-old LeBron is done for the season and averaged 30.3 points in 56 appearances. Injuries derailed Curry's outstanding three-point shooting exhibition, but the reigning scoring champ is hoping to make a return early enough to help the Warriors navigate the playoffs.

