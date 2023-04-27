Jay Williams proclaims Milwaukee Bucks coach committed 'fireable offenses' in Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks had a 16-point lead entering the fourth quarter of Game 5 in what looked to be a win to save their season. But when it comes to managing big leads in the NBA, the opposing team usually goes on a run to cut into that deficit, resulting in the other team having to counterpunch to protect or extend their lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks failed to do both as they couldn't stop Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler to the point where they ended up losing 128-126 in overtime on Wednesday.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show," Jay Williams was not pleased with how Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer managed Game 5 in Milwaukee.

"The decisions that coach Budenholzer made are fireable offenses," Williams said. "Even the last possession, you had two timeouts. Grayson Allen looks like he doesn't know what the hell he's going to ... call a timeout the play looks busted."

There were two instances late in the game when Milwaukee could have used a timeout from Budenholzer to draw up a quality play to give itself a chance.

The first play came after Butler miraculously tied the game with an acrobatic shot and Milwaukee decided to just inbound the ball, resulting in overtime. Budenholzer regretted the decision he made as he looked back on it and felt that the team could have used a timeout in that situation.

The second play, which was the most crucial play, came after Gabe Vincent launched a deep 3-pointer with Giannis securing the missed field goal. Budenzholzer decided not to call a timeout.

"Giannis attacked and got the ball to Kris (Middelton)," Budenholzer said. "That's how we always play. It's been good to us."

It was a fair statement as he trusted his team to make a winning play. The problem, however, was that this was a do-or-die situation for them. They could have used a better look at the rim to get a better shot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks' lack of adjustments

It was a rough Game 5 at home for the Milwaukee Bucks as they failed to protect their home-court advantage to extend the series to Game 6.

With their season ended, Antetokounpo said he felt that they didn't adapt or adjust to the series as well as they could.

“I don’t think as a team we made the right — or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could against them," Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo also discussed how Budenholzer could have matched him up against Butler with the hope that it would slow him down.

"Yes. Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment," Antetokounmpo said. "We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue (Holiday). Whenever he gets tired, I can take him. He's so competitive. He plays so hard. He wants to take the challenge. But at the end of the day, I wish I could guard him more."

