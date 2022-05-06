“How much does James Harden want to win a championship?” - Jay Williams questions if James Harden will accept less money to help land 3 time All-Star in free agency

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have a big decision to make this offseason. After acquiring the former MVP at the trade deadline, Philly could be in line to pay up in a huge way to keep him long term.

When the season comes to an end, James Harden has two options. He can either opt into his player option for next season ($47.4 million) or become an unrestricted free agent.

If Harden does decide to enter free agency, the 76ers can offer him a supermax contract worth up to $250 million.

Since James Harden's arrival in Philly, there have been whispers about his plans this summer. Some reports have emerged that he could take less than a max contract so the Sixers can add a third star next to him and Joel Embiid.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Jay Williams proposed the idea of Philly going after Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal. To do so, it would involve James Harden taking less money moving forward.

Williams kept his response simple when discussing what it would take from Harden to get something like this done, stating:

"Here's what it comes down to. How much does James Harden want to win a championship?... Are you willing to accept less money to be part of a championship team?"

James Harden Focused On Winning

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors — Game 6

Given how he's managed to adapt his game, it's clear Harden's focus is on winning. He has done just about everything a player can do, except bring home a championship.

When Harden arrived in Brooklyn, there were already two superstar talents there. Instead of trying to play the way he did in Houston, he changed things up so the team could perform at its best.

If the Sixers were looking to bring in another star, it seems doubtful Harden would be up in arms about it. In fact, bringing in a player like Beal suits Harden's game even more.

At this point in his career, he wants to be more of a facilitator. Flanking him with two of the league's best scorers would allow him to showcase his elite-level playmaking and basketball IQ on a nightly basis.

Securing a championship is Harden's last obstacle as he attempts to cement his legacy. If there was a real chance to acquire a player of Beal's caliber, the 76ers would firmly plant themselves in the title picture.

Based on where he's at in his career, the idea of Harden taking a slight pay cut to be on a bona fide contender seems realistic. Only time will tell.

