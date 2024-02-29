Jay-Z attends Clippers' last 'home game' at Crypto.com Arena against Lakers wearing vintage Air Jordan 1s

Jay-Z was in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena to watch the LA Clippers' final home game against the LA Lakers. The Clippers are expected to move to the Intuit Dome next season, which means Wednesday's game is the final time the Clippers will host the Lakers at "home."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was rocking some vintage Air Jordan 1s. He looked fly as always and sitting beside him was one of his best friends, Emory Jones, who is the Head of Lifestyle at Roc Nation.

Air Jordan 1s started it all for Nike, highlighted by its simple design. It wasn't known for its technology back then, but it did its job. Michael Jordan became an NBA superstar and Nike's popularity grew. It became one of the most iconic and one of the most influential shoes ever made.

Jay-Z watched the Clippers blow their lead against the Lakers

Jay-Z might be from New York and was a huge Knicks fan growing up, but he currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Beyonce and their kids. Jay-Z was even once a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets. Now, he's almost a regular in games at Crypto.com Arena.

"HOV" was in attendance for the final game between the LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena wherein the Clippers are the hosts. The Clippers were headed for an easy win, but the Lakers took it away from them in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James rallied the Lakers, with Rui Hachimura giving them the lead with less than three minutes left in the game. Cam Reddish sealed the win with a breakaway dunk with under five seconds remaining to give the Lakers a 116-112 victory.

Where will the LA Clippers play next season?

The LA Clippers are set to move away from Crypto.com Arena after the season and move into their own arena called the Intuit Dome. It's located in Inglewood, California near the LA Lakers' old home arena, The Forum.

It has a seating capacity of 18,000 and is set to be completed later this year just in time for the 2024-25 NBA season. Some of the new Clippers arena's features include a practice facility, a sports medicine clinic, retail spaces and a huge outdoor plaza with basketball courts.

The courts are accessible to the public, while there's an on-going project wherein the Clippers will display high school basketball jerseys from the entire state of California. Two hotels adjacent to Intuit Dome are also expected to start construction this year.

