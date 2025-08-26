  • home icon
Jayden Daniels predicted to follow Patrick Mahomes and $43,500,000 NFL star's footsteps as Kevin Durant makes bold Super Bowl pick

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 26, 2025 23:39 GMT
An image of Kevin Durant and Jayden Daniels
Kevin Durant predicts that Jayden Daniels will win Super Bowl MVP this season. Credit: Durant/IG, Daniels/IG

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an exceptional rookie year in the NFL. Now, two-time NBA champion and Commanders super fan Kevin Durant is predicting that Daniels will reach new heights of excellence in the upcoming NFL season.

In a clip produced by sports betting site FanDuel, Durant was asked to predict the Super Bowl LX matchup, winner, and Finals MVP. After giving it some thought, KD came up with his response.

"I'm gonna go Commanders versus [Baltimore] Ravens," he said. "A little beltway battle. Of course, Commanders win! Jayden Daniels: Super Bowl MVP."
The feat of winning an MVP award as an NFL sophomore has been accomplished by some elite names. If Daniels were to indeed pull this off, he would be following in the footsteps of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who bagged the 2018 NFL MVP title after being drafted 10th overall in fhe 2017 NFL draft.

This achievement is also on the resume of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently signed to a $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Notably, Jackson would be on a collision course with Daniels on the grand stage of the Super Bowl if Durant's prediction were to come true.

During the 2024 NFL season, Durant and the rest of the Commanders cheered as the team reached the NFC Championship Game and Daniels won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. After a long postseason drought, things are looking up for the Commanders, with a future Basketball Hall of Famer envisioning their young quarterback as a Super Bowl MVP next February.

"Yessir big season ahead": Kevin Durant hypes up Jayden Daniels' team as he playfully engages with New York Giants WR

Last month, Durant showcased his pride as a Commanders fan as he reacted to a quote from New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers at a FanDuel event.

After the event, which Durant also attended, the Houston Rockets forward posted a sound bite from Nabers saying how hard it was to talk trash with the Commanders, as Daniels happens to be his best friend. In sharing this quote, KD took the opportunity to hype up the forthcoming season for Daniels and his squad.

"yessir big season ahead @Commanders @JayD__5," Durant tweeted.

The NBA season is set to tip off in a couple of months, but Durant will certainly stay tuned to the performance of Daniels and the rest of the Commanders.

