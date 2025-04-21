Jaylen Wells has the perfect reaction after being embarrassingly mistaken for Zyon Pullin by broadcaster

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a humiliating 80-131 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the first-round series. Things became even more embarrassing for Jaylen Wells after ABC broadcasters mistook him for Zyon Pullin on live TV.

Wells was sidelined for the opening clash of the playoffs and his injury became the topic of discussion among broadcasters. However, during the segment, the camera mistakenly focused on fellow rookie Zyon Pullin, wrongly identifying him as Jaylen Wells.

The 21-year-old reacted to this clip by resharing it on X with a cryptic quote:

“…”

The media mishap and a 51-point blowout loss eclipsed the impressive feat Wells achieved just prior. Following an impressive campaign, the Grizzlies forward was voted as one of the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award.

He averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, and was a mainstay in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup for a large part of the season.

Unfortunately, Wells’ highly anticipated playoff debut was derailed by injuries late in the regular season. A fractured wrist and facial laceration ruled him out for the remainder of the season, even though he is expected to make a full recovery.

Ja Morant spoke about Jaylen Wells’ injury

Towards the end of the first half of the Apr. 8 clash against the Charlotte Hornets, Jaylen Wells took a nasty fall. As Wells went for a wide-open dunk, he was pushed mid-air by Charlotte’s K.J. Simpson. As a result, the Grizzlies forward landed awkwardly on his right arm and face.

Ja Morant spoke about the incident, revealing how he was shaken after seeing blood gushing out of his teammate.

"Obviously, I threw the pass, turned around and I was doing the touchdown celly 'cause that's what I tell him. I just say touchdown and he goes just take off running,” Morant said in the postgame locker room interview.

“First thing I seen was blood and I got a weak stomach. It’s tough, especially for somebody who’s playing a lot of minutes and being real productive for us on both ends,” Morant added.

Even though they played with a heavy heart, Memphis clinched a 124-100 win behind Morant’s 28-point, 8-assist performance.

As for Simpson, he was ejected from the game after receiving a flagrant 2 foul despite having no intentions of hurting Wells.

Unfortunately, the fall has sidelined Jaylen Wells for the rest of the season - a tough break for a player who had suited up for every game until that moment. Memphis now faces the challenge of replacing its young forward, who had become a reliable piece on both ends of the court.

