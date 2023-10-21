Jayson Tatum 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Celtics' All-Star's performance this season

The Boston Celtics are expected to have another solid year, and a big part of that will be the contributions of Jayson Tatum. The All-Star forward has continued to improve in every major statistical category and last season, he scored a career-high 30.1 points per game.

The Celtics hope his form in the regular season will continue for the new campaign and help the team back into the NBA Finals. Boston added two more star-caliber players in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, but Tatum is still expected to be the offensive leader of this team.

The 25-year-old's high scoring and constant improvement in other areas is great news for Celtics fans. Aside from them, fantasy league players who drafted Tatum should feel good about their acquisition.

As per ESPN's Fantasy Basketball projections, the Celtics forward is expected to have another big season. He is ranked third behind Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He is projected to score 32.0 points per game, an improvement from last season. His assists are projected to rise from last season's 4.6 to 5.0. A marginal drop in his rebounding is expected, as ESPN predicts that he will go from 8.8 to 8.4.

His steals and blocks are projected to remain at 1.1 and 0.7, respectively. The same can be said about his turnovers, which will stand at 2.9 per game.

While these are only projections, it is understandable that analysts are expecting big things from Jayson Tatum for the 2023-24 campaign.

Taking a look at Jayson Tatum's teammate Jaylen Brown's 2023-24 Fantasy Outlook

Despite the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain the clear leaders of the Boston Celtics.

Because of Tatum's incredible season, it might be easy to overlook Brown's contributions to the team. However, Brown is also coming off the best year of his career.

Last season, he scored 26.6 points per game while shooting .491 from the field. He also contributed almost seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Despite struggling against the Miami Heat during their playoff series, Brown is still expected to have a big season.

As per ESPN's projections, he will put up 26.1 points per game in the 2023-24. His rebounding is also expected to go from 6.9 to 6.7 rebounds. While these are lower than last season's numbers, they are very small drops and should not be noticeable. So, fantasy league owners who drafted him should not worry.

His assists are expected to remain at 3.5 per game, while his steals and blocks are projected to stay at 1.1 and 0.4, respectively.

