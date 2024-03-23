Jayson Tatum Injury Update: Will Celtics star return vs Bulls? (March 23)

Jayson Tatum's injury update will be one of the key talking points ahead of Saturday's Celtics-Bulls matchup. The storied rivals take each other on for the third time this season. The Celtics are up 2-0 and have a shot at securing the season series win. However, things could get interesting if Tatum misses a second consecutive game.

The usually reliable All-Star forward was a late scratch for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Tatum has missed only five games this year, averaging 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 47.4% shooting, including 38.2% from 3.

Jayson Tatum Injury Update: Will Celtics star return vs Bulls?

Tatum could return against the Bulls. He was questionable to play Friday as well, but the Celtics held him out last minute, likely as a precaution. Boston has likely locked up the first seed with an 11-game advantage over the second-placed Bucks, with 12 games left.

They could be rotating their starters for back-to-backs and it was potentially Tatum's turn to sit Friday and play Saturday instead.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Tatum missed Friday's contest with a right ankle injury. He's on the Celtics' injury report citing the same issue. The 2023 All-Star Game MVP has enjoyed another healthy season, playing 65 out of 70 games. He's only missed games as precautions this season, all because of an ankle issue.

The Celtics are 4-1 without the MVP candidate this year.

Jayson Tatum stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Tatum has averaged 19.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 4.1 apg in 20 games against the Bulls. He's 13-7 against the Celtics' conference rivals.

Tatum had 20-point outings in the Celtics' previous two matchups against the six-time champions. He dropped 25 points, even rebounds and five assists in a 129-112 win on Feb. 22, shooting 5 of 10 on 3-pointers.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls?

NBA TV will broadcast the Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls game live. NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago will provide coverage in local regions. Fans outside the US can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at United Center.

The Bulls are 34-36, ninth in the East, while the Celtics are poised to win the regular-season record holders title with a 56-14 record with 12 games left.

