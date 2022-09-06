"Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, they look up to guys like that" - Brian Scalabrine endorses Boston Celtics signing 10x All-Star and former scoring champion

The Boston Celtics could have another former All-Star helping them in the upcoming season. After losing the finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have blostered their offense. If reports are to be believed, the Celtics could be interested in landing 10-time All-Star and former scoring champion Carmelo Anthony.

Endorsing the addition of Anthony is former Boston Celtics player Brian Scalabrine. The big man who played for the Celtics for five seasons between 2005-2010 believes Anthony's addition will help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Scalabrine spoke to SiriusXM Radio in this regard:

"Another thing that I think Brad [Stevens] looks at, you know, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, they look up to guys like that. They looked up to Joe Johnson. Brad thought it was really cool to bring Joe Johnson in. I think this will be the same kind of thing.

"Carmelo Anthony who is now, you can watch it on Instagram, is kind of like helping his son out. ... He's working out with younger kids. I can see how there could be some advantage to having Carmelo Anthony on the roster as well. Not just the playing side of it, [but] the mentoring side of our two starters."

Scalabrine added that Anthony's inclusion might work well for the Boston Celtics in case any injury issues surface for the team. He said:

"If everything is right and healthy for the Celtics, he probably won't be a rotational player. But there will be nights where he has like 30 minutes. I wonder if it's going to be something like that. Al Horford, I guess, they're talking about maybe sitting Al on some back-to-backs this year, limiting Rob Williams' minutes.

"I wonder if they go with, anything could happen, you know, like, Jaylen Brown could tweak an ankle or whatever. Anything could happen during the season. I wonder if they rely on Carmelo Anthony on those particular nights. And then other nights, it's kind of like his rest day, which is not a bad way to look at it."

Scalabrine ended his perspective on the matter with an emphatic endorsement of adding Anthony to the roster.

"I'm all for it. I'm all for the signing."

Carmelo Anthony would join the Boston Celtics after playing for the LA Lakers in 2021-22

The 2021-22 season was a disastrous one for the LA Lakers. Carmelo Anthony was a part of that campaign, as were LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard. Anthony averaged 13.3 points in 69 games. He shot 37.5% from beyond the arc.

If he joins the Boston Celtics, it would be Melo's fifth team in six seasons. This after he played the first 14 years for just two teams: the Denver Nuggets (2003-2011) and the New York Knicks (2011-2017).

