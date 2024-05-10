"Jayson Tatum is the Michael Jordan of Tobias Harris'" - NBA fans reach with hilarious parallels for Celtics All-Star amid rocky 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics suffered another Game 2 loss in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Celtics lost their second straight Game 2 after the Cleveland Cavaliers rained on their parade at the TD Garden with an emphatic 118-94 victory to tie the series 1-1.

Tatum didn't have a terrible game, with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 7-for-17 shooting. However, NBA fans are coming after the Celtics superstar because he's supposed to be the best player on the court and is part of being a franchise player.

One fan even took a shot at Tatum for being the "Michael Jordan of Tobias Harris,'" which meant that the St. Louis native is the best player of players who goes missing.

Technically, Tatum didn't play poorly, but he only had two points in the fourth quarter when the Celtics needed him the most.

"Jayson Tatum is the Michael Jordan of Tobias Harris,'" one fan wrote.

Fans piled on Jayston Tatum's misery by taking shots at his playoff failures. The Boston Celtics have been consistent in the regular season but tend to fall short in the postseason when it matters most.

"He’s just a role player with the green light," one fan commented.

"Robert Horry with media agenda," another fan wrote.

"He is also the Tobias Harris of Michael Jordan's if that makes sense," a fan remarked.

When it rains, it pours for Jayson Tatum. More NBA fans chimed in on his superstar status in the playoffs.

"Tatum is more like the Tim Duncan of Carmelo Anthonys," another fan commented.

"The Larry Bird of Rudy Gays,'" one fan suggested.

"The LeBron James of Joe Johnsons," a fan remarked.

Jayson Tatum reacts to Game 2 loss

Jayson Tatum commented about the Boston Celtics' Game 2 loss in a postgame press conference.

Tatum acknowledged that there's pressure on the Celtics to win it all this season after finishing with the best record in the league. He knows that it's not easy to win the playoffs, and it's about making the adjustments to bounce back in Game 3.

"The world thinks we're never supposed to lose, we supposed to win every game by 25 um and it's just it's not gonna be like that all the time.

"We don't expect it to be easy. It's a good team we playing. It's the second round of the playoffs, so it's just going to be fun the rest of the series," Tatum said.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavaliers will try to get a commanding series lead over the Boston Celtics, who were in a similar position in the first round.

They lost Game 2 to the Miami Heat but won the next three to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.