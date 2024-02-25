"Jayson Tatum owns your franchise": Celtics fans mercilessly roast Knicks after blowout win at MSG

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to eight games on Saturday after blowing out the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Celtics fans are feeling pretty happy after the big win, roasting the Knicks for losing big at home.

Tatum finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. He had a big second half after scoring just seven points in the first two quarters. But it was Jaylen Brown who was feeling it the entire game. Brown finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead Boston to a 116-102 road victory.

Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points, four rebounds and four assists against his former team. Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford also scored in double figures as the Celtics extended their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings to seven games.

Boston Celtics fans boasted about their big win over the New York Knicks on social media. The Celtics swept the Knicks this season, winning all four games and six out of the last 10 matchups since Jan. 6, 2022.

One fan wrote:

"Celtics beat the Knicks on National TV and I hit 1.7k. Friendly Reminder than Jayson Tatum owns your franchise. Gn everyone."

One fan pointed out the Knicks' record against the Celtics and Bucks this season:

"Should we take them seriously in the playoffs?"

This Knicks fan came to the defense of his team:

"The Celtics are playing at full strength. The Knicks aren't. Plain & simple."

Here are other memes and reactions to the Celtics' win over the Knicks:

Jayson Tatum believes he's the best player in the world today

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics thinks he's the best player in the NBA right now.

Jayson Tatum made a bold claim ahead of the start of the second half of the season. Tatum sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews, who asked him who he thought was the best player in the league.

The Boston Celtics superstar believes that title belongs to him over Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Tatum is among the favorites to win the MVP this season and is currently fifth in the latest rankings.

"I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys in this league," Tatum said. "Giannis for sure, Jokic, obviously, just won, Embiid, guys who've won MVPs. The list goes on. The league is in a great place. I truly do believe every night I step out on the floor that I'm the best player."

