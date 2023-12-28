Jayson Tatum psyched up after $120 'Jordan Tatum 1' crowned as undisputed best-launched sneaker

Jayson Tatum is overjoyed that his signature shoes, the Jordan Tatum 1, have been named the best kicks for 2023 by Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson. Tatum reshared Benson's report on his Instagram story and showed the list's cover photo.

Jayson Tatum's signature shoes highlight the year's top kicks list

Tatum unveiled his first-ever signature shoes during the previous NBA All-Star Game, where he won the midseason classic's MVP award. The shoes currently cost $120.

The Sabrina 1, Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoes under Jordan's sister company Nike, finished second in the ranking.

Other shoes from the Nike umbrella that made the list are the Nike KD16 (fourth), Nike Ja 1 (fifth), Jordan Luka 2 (10th), Nike LeBron NXXT Gen (11th), Nike LeBron 21 (12th), Nike Freak 5 (13th), Nike Book 1 (19th), Air Jordan 38 (20th), and Jordan Zion 3 (21st).

The mere fact that an Air Jordan shoe made the Top 23 shoes list goes to show how Michael Jordan and his signature shoes have remained influential throughout the years, even if it has been 20 years already since he retired.

Ranked third in the list is the 11th edition of Steph Curry's signature shoes, which is known as the "Curry 11" since it is his first signature shoes after he and Under Armour agreed on a new long-term partnership deal that saw the founding of the subsidiary Curry Brand with Curry himself as the president of Under Armour's new sister company.

Topping the list of Adidas shoes is the sixth-ranked Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5, Donovan Mitchell's newest signature sneakers, which debuted during the MLB Celebrity All-Star Game.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 is at number seven, the Adidas AE 1 is at number nine, and the Adidas Trae 3 is at number 14.

Three shoes from Puma made the list: the Puma MB.03 (eighth), the Puma Scoot Zeros (16th), and the Puma Stewie 2 (18th).

The other kicks that made the list are the Rigorer AR1 (15th), New Balance Two WXY v4 (17th), Skechers SKX Resagrip (22nd), and New Balance Kawhi III.