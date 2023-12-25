Jayson Tatum's son Deuce dons Santa hat to gift dad his second signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 2

Ahead of the Boston Celtics’ matchup against the LA Lakers today, Jayson Tatum announced that his second signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 2, will be released next year. However, the designs have already been unveiled and Tatum will even be wearing them against the Lakers for their Christmas Day battle.

As part of the promo for the upcoming sneakers, the Jordan Brand shot an ad video posted on Tatum’s Instagram account, featuring the Celtics star and his son Deuce.

The ad portrays Deuce wrapping up a present for his father on Christmas Eve while wearing a Santa outfit. Deuce then keeps the present under the tree while Tatum sleeps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At 6 a.m. on Christmas morning, Deuce wakes up his father excitedly and takes the gift to him. Tatum then unwraps it to reveal the new Jordan Tatum 2. Check out the video below on Instagram.

Also read: Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy” & “Vortex” shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored.

Jayson Tatum is having another great season

At only 25 years old, Jayson Tatum already has seven years of experience under his belt and has shown tremendous growth with each season he’s in the league.

This season, the Boston Celtics have made massive improvements to their roster by adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. However, despite these additions, Tatum remains the team’s clear leader on offense.

This year, he has averaged 26.9 points on 47% shooting from the field and 35% from downtown in 27 outings. He is also averaging 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Tatum continues to show that he is already one of the league’s best and brightest stars.

The goal for Tatum and the Celtics now is to get back to the NBA Finals with the support of the talented roster.