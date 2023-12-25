Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 2 "Momma's Boy” & “Vortex” shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored

At 25, Jayson Tatum is one of the best young stars in the league right now. He has already helped lead the Boston Celtics to one finals appearance and is a huge proponent for them being a constant championship contender every season.

Tatum's stellar play on the court has led to him being the center of many highlight reels, endearing him to many NBA fans worldwide. As such, it is no surprise that he is getting another signature sneaker.

The "Jordan Tatum 2" has recently been unveiled, and this article will explore the details that fans need if they want to grab a pair of Tatum's upcoming signature sneakers.

When will Jayson Tatum's latest signature sneaker release, and how much will it cost

As per Complex, the Jordan Tatum 2s will not be released until early 2024. Two different colorways are currently confirmed, with both having separate release dates.

The "Momma's Boy" colorway will be the first to come out, with a release date of March 5, 2024, and will be available on Nike.com and some select retailers. It will reportedly cost $125.

The other colorway, known as "Vortex," will be released a month after the first one on April 4, 2024, and will be available through the same stores as its predecessor. However, the retailers where fans can buy both designs have yet to be specified.

Tatum's upcoming signature shoe will feature a low-cut design similar to the Jordan Tatum 1, which was released earlier this year. This Jordan Tatum 2 will have a kids' version identical to the first one and the same feature of having a collapsible heel.

Jayson Tatum will reportedly debut his newest signature shoes tonight during the Boston Celtics' Christmas Day game against the LA Lakers, so fans will see what it looks like to help them decide if they'll reserve a pair.

The Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers Christmas Day matchup will be their first since 2008

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics is one of sports' classic rivalries, so today's matchup will be special. It will also be the first time the two franchises will face each other on a Christmas Day game since 2008.

Kobe Bryant led the Lakers against the Boston Celtics big three back then. Their Dec. 25 matchup was a rematch of the previous NBA Finals, which the Celtics won in six games. However, the Lakers got revenge on Christmas Day as they beat their rivals.

