Jayson Tatum shoes tonight: Which Jordan Tatum signature did Celtics' star lace while dropping 38 points tonight

Jayson Tatum showcased an exceptional performance, leading the Boston Celtics to a 118-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Firing up his arms for a game-high 38 points, Tatum helped Celtics end the Pacers' six-game winning streak. His stellar performance was accompanied by Jaylen Brown's 31-point contribution, which was instrumental in securing the Celtics' victory.

Tatum demonstrated his all-around skills with 14 rebounds and six assists. He also proved his proficiency beyond the arc, making eight of his 13 3-point attempts.

The Boston Celtics maintained dominance throughout against the Pacers, leading in every quarter and sealing the game with a decisive 14-2 run in the fourth quarter. Tatum came in one of the most beautifully crafted sneakers from his signature line, the Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

All about Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex" from Jayson Tatum

The Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex" encapsulates the essence of the on-court prowess and off-court style of Jayson Tatum. As the Jordan brand's youngest signature athlete, the influence of Tatum extends from his effortless demeanor to the intricate design elements of his second signature shoe.

Crafted to embody Tatum's cool and confident persona, the Tatum 2 strikes a balance between flight and speed. The sleek low-top silhouette features a layered textile upper with a smooth leather asymmetrical quarter overlay and mudguard, showcasing a fusion of style and functionality that reflects Tatum's nuanced approach to games.

The design team of the Jordan Tatum 2 meticulously analyzed and addressed the pressure points on Jayson Tatum's foot, resulting in the integration of innovative cushioning pods that offer relief and support during multidirectional movements.