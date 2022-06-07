“Jayson Tatum is a star with a role player’s confidence.… Steph never loses confidence, MJ, LeBron never lose confidence” - NBA analyst says the Boston Celtics play with the confidence of a runner up

Jayson Tatum has been the standout player for the Boston Celtics for the entire 2021-22 NBA season and playoffs. The three-time All-Star has put the team on his back and led them to the NBA Finals.

However, he has not been entirely consistent throughout the playoffs. He has had numerous great games, but the Celtics have had to rely on Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams and Al Horford on some nights.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd "Deep down after two games, I believe two things are true. The Celtics play with the confidence of a runner up and the Warriors play with the confidence of a champion." — @ColinCowherd "Deep down after two games, I believe two things are true. The Celtics play with the confidence of a runner up and the Warriors play with the confidence of a champion." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/4L1UdS6fUd

Colin Cowherd has attributed these inconsistencies to a lack of confidence on the part of Tatum. He stated that great players do not lose confidence in their abilities, citing Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Steph Curry.

"Jayson Tatum is a star with the role player's confidence," Cowherd said. "Tatum is starting to doubt himself. He was hot briefly yesterday, but finished with the worst plus-minus of any player on either team.

"He's not the confident star that we're used to in this league. Steph never loses confidence, MJ, LeBron never loses confidences or rarely, Tatum loses it every other quarter."

Colin Cowherd calls the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors finals match-up a good series

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors secured their first win in the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. They lost Game 1 to the Celtics after a strong fourth-quarter takeover.

The Celtics have the upper hand, having snatched one win from the Warriors' two home games to start the series. Both teams have proven repeatedly that they are deserving of winning the championship title.

Cowherd believes either one of them can argue to be the better team going by their performances. This element is said to make the finals a good series. Cowherd said:

"What makes this a really good series, is that after two days, if you're a Celtics fan, you can argue your way that you're the better team and if you're a Warriors fan, you feel the same way. And both the Celtics and the Warriors have a growing concern that may be a reality."

