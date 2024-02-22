Jayson Tatum starstruck with Netflix exclusive has NBA fans go in a frenzy: "Vince Staples Show is hilarious"

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics continues to enjoy his vacation during the All-Star break by watching a Netflix-exclusive show. Tatum seems to be a huge fan of "The Vince Staples Show" starring Vince Staples, and NBA fans seem to agree with the Celtics superstar.

In a post on his official X account, Tatum shared his thoughts on the brand-new limited comedic series. It's a satirical take on Staples' life as a rapper and singer. The show had been in the works for years before it premiered on Feb. 15 on Netflix.

"Vince staple show is hilarious," Tatum wrote.

Jayson Tatum and the rest of the NBA are enjoying the All-Star break before the season resumes on Thursday night. The Boston Celtics will resume their season on the road at the United Center against the Chicago Bulls.

On the other hand, for those who don't know, Vince Staples is a rapper and singer from Long Beach, California. Staples rose to fame in the early 2010s due to his collaboration with artists such as Odd Future, Mac Miller, Teyona Taylor and Fetty Wap.

The 30-year-old artist earned the starring role for his own show along with cast members such as Myles Bullockas, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Arturo Castro, Andrea Ellsworth, Bryan Greenberg, Nate Jones and Scott MacArthur.

"When doing something this nuanced, playing straight within a non-traditional comedy, you need real talent, you need these moments to stick out, and we were able to find a diverse array of people to work on the show and they all did great," Staples said about the show's release. "I think we had great contrast with our characters and it ended up being a perfect storm of people. It really made my job easy."

Fans react to Jayson Tatum's Netflix taste

Boston Celtics fans reacted to Jayson Tatum's simple review of "The Vince Staples Show" on Netflix. Some fans agreed with Tatum's assessment, while others will now tune in because their favorite Celtics superstar enjoyed it.

One fan wrote:

"Heard some good things about it as well Jason, on the list for sure."

This fan agreed with Tatum:

"It is actually. I just finished the series."

Another fan commented about wanting a second season of the show:

"It's so good. I hate that it's so short. I hope it gets renewed for a S2 and more episodes. Did you finish the entire season?"

Jayson Tatum is having one of the best seasons of his career, with the Boston Celtics owning the best record in the NBA heading into the final stretch. Tatum is in the MVP conversation, but his recent interview about being the best player in basketball gives him an unnecessary target on his back.

